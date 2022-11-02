60 years old | Antti Rinnee has had enough speed in his life

The former prime minister proposes counseling for adults in Finland and says that money should be transferred from specialized medical care to prevention.

Parliamentary first vice president Antti Rinne (sd) is, to put it mildly, a very experienced person.

Let’s take 2019 for example.

It started when he got pneumonia and a blocked coronary artery. He was about to die and had to go to the intensive care unit and a special hospital for a couple of months.

Rehabilitation, parliamentary elections and Sdp’s first election victory in 20 years followed. By the summer, Rinne was already prime minister.

At the end of the year, Rinne had to resign as prime minister. He was elected prime minister to carry out the government program run by Rinne Sanna Marin (sd), who became Rinne’s successor also as chairman of Sdp.

The slope life has included two divorces, acting as a strike general, lawsuits, being called a labor market gangster, and hundreds of collective bargaining negotiations, for example as the chairman of the Union of Employees and Trade Union Pro.

He has also managed to work as a lawyer, as well as as the Minister of Finance.

Not to mention the couple of years when he served as the legendary actor-speaker Veikko Sinisalon as a chauffeur and stage assistant.

He graduated as a lawyer in a few years – with time to work as a title man for four months in between.

Slope says that when he was young, he thought of staying to work at a sawmill and studying to be a sawmill technician, but the social awakening that began during his army days took time.

Since then, he has had the need to change people’s lives and everyday life for the better and fairer, as he himself describes. “That’s why I joined the social democratic movement.”

Improving the world has required constantly striving for positions with more power. At the same time, it has known how to solve problems from morning to night.

But even before the army, Rinne was ready for new adventures.

When they were 15 years old, Rinne and his friends noticed an ad looking for a common nanny in Lapland for the one-year-old children of a Finnish and Belgian family. “We went there, but it wasn’t an easy task either. Since I was young, I have had the starting point that I have to do important work.”

Now he is the first deputy speaker of the parliament.

Rintet can see that more could be done, although he says he is happy that he has been able to see more of his family and loved ones during his time as speaker.

Rinne says that he will be a candidate in the next parliamentary elections and has no other plans. He is not a stay-at-home person by nature, even his night sleep often lasts four to five hours.

“Last summer we were at a cottage and boating for three weeks. I read all the books I brought with me. Then I was a bit like what would I do now.”

Slope was elected Sdp chairman in 2014 to return the party more to the left.

He seems to be satisfied with the current line of the Sdp.

“The party is fairly close to what I set out to pursue at the time. Of course, no one did it alone, but at the best, 500 people did the program work“, he says.

“Despite the pandemic and the war, this government has achieved significant reforms, such as free secondary education, health and social security reform, care guarantee and nurse assessment. Now we just have to make their implementation successful as well.”

In social and health care, Antti Rinne would transfer money from special health care to prevention. “It would pay for itself over time. I myself am a good example.”

Slope believes that it is possible to find a way to stop the indebtedness of aging Finland and restore public funding without cutting central welfare services.

He would not cut anything from education, culture and support for the most vulnerable, but in social and health care he would transfer money from specialized health care to prevention.

“It would pay for itself over time. I myself am a good example. In the fall of 2018, I was blue-lipped and gray. If I myself or someone had ordered me to undergo a stress test, the ball extension would have cost a few thousand euros. When this was not done, I first lay in intensive care for six days and then two months in special hospital care, where one day costs two thousand euros.”

Rinne therefore suggests that comprehensive counseling centers for adults be established in Finland, where preventive health checks could be performed for everyone.

He would also invest in family care.

“In Finland, there are 20,000 children placed outside their homes. It costs 1.8 billion euros, which is the same as cancer treatment. We should invest in preventive home help. At the beginning of the 1990s, there were still 90,000 housekeepers, now there are 30,000.”

Slope says that the resignation from the prime minister’s position is no longer being sought. The center played a key role in Rintee’s separation process, which withdrew its support from Rintee, especially after the labor market disputes related to Posti.

Rinne says that he will possibly return to the dramatic moments of autumn 2019, but not now. He says he has “fact-based” notes on the matter.

“Not all the related perspectives have been made public yet, but I’m not going to reveal them now.”

Are you bitter?

“Bitter is the wrong word, but I wonder about some of the people inside this process that they act the way they do. I won’t say more about this.”

Is there anything you regret about your career?

“Well, I would say that all the days have been lived.”