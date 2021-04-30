60 years old | Antti Pihlakoski is a former mailer who has become a creditor of Sebastian Coe at the top of international sports management: “Nazis have become more and more”

Antti Pihlakoski is a former mailer, who accumulates more and more important positions of trust in international athletics every year as a creditor of Sebastian Coe. On Sunday, he turns 60 years old. “More and more Nazis have come.”

“It went command, ”a sports influencer Antti Pihlakoski answer the phone Kustavista in the middle of window washing.

It is a good idea to keep the windows clean, as the Kustavi archipelago house has become a permanent residence for Pihlakoski and the “commander”, his psychiatrist wife, due to the pandemic. May Day for Pihlakoski. Visits to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area base in Espoo are only occasional.

“I’ve been here practically all the time in Korona. We are officially from Gustav, ”says Antti Pihlakoski, who is also celebrating his 60th birthday in Kustavi on Sunday, May 2.

“Parties can’t be held. It can be hard to reach me on my birthday. I am going to be fishing at sea. ”

So far, the biggest catch this spring is the 8.1-pound sea trout.

There is plenty to do in the archipelago anyway. After washing the windows, it is the turn of the terrace construction site.

“ “Corruption is highly reprehensible in all its forms.”

Sports influencer Antti Pihlakoski with an 11-year-old Tove dog in Kustavi.­

Pihlakoski is currently one of the most influential Finns in international sports organizations. He sits on the board of the International Federation of Athletics (WA) and chairs two major committees there.

The most recent appointment is from April, when Pihlakoski was elected chairman of the World Championships search city evaluation team. Two other members of the group Nawal El Moutawakel and Ximena Restrepo are former top athletes.

In 1984, El Moutawakel won Olympic gold in the 400-meter hurdles as the first Moroccan. She is also the first female African Islamic Olympic champion, politician and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Restrepo ran an Olympic bronze at 400 meters in Barcelona in 1992. It was Colombia’s first Olympic medal in athletics. In 2019, Restrepo was elected Vice President of WA.

The group’s next big job is to pave the way for the selection of the 2025 World Cup.

Four cities are applying for the competition: Singapore, Nairobi and unnamed cities from Japan and Poland. Poland is currently the most active European country to apply for athletics championships.

“This is perhaps the most internationally influential posting of my career,” says Pihlakoski.

“ “My vision is to compete for championships in the same context in different age groups.”

Antti Pihlakoski will turn 60 on May 2. In the background the tower of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.­

The former its chairman Lamine Diackin during the World Cup search process could involve a variety of temptations. Diack’s successor Sebastian Coe cleansed the union of corruption.

“Corruption is highly reprehensible in all its forms, but the selection process itself is interesting. The requirements cover more than 500 issues for applicants, including human rights, ”says Pihlakoski.

The International Athletics Federation received a lot of criticism when it awarded the 2019 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The oil state submitted its application offer, which the union could not refuse: a $ 30 million sponsorship agreement.

“It was a very good offer financially. In that sense, the decision was certainly justified. How much was human rights at the time? I don’t know that, ”says Pihlakoski.

Coe was elected chairman and Pihlakoski to the board only later.

“Diack’s time was quite a pounding. Especially his son [Papa Massata Diack] was really rancid, much worse than his father, ”Pihlakoski said In an interview with HS in September 2019.

Coe has given Finns a lot of responsibility in the international union. Pihlakoski also leads WA’s Event and Competition working group.

The most concrete result of that work is a new event format called the World Road Racing Championships, where one host city competes for a week in the mile, 5,000m and half marathon world championships.

There are also mass departures for hobbyists on each trip.

“My vision is to compete for championships in the same context in different age groups.”

A concrete step in this direction will be taken as early as next year at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, where the World Federation of Adult Sports (WMA), or veteran athletes’ championships, will also be competed at the same time.

Pihlakoski also sits on the boards of the WMA and the European Athletics Federation.

“I seem to be the first in the world to be on the boards of the International Federation of Athletics, the European Federation of Athletics and the World Federation of Adult Sports at the same time. Hobbies play a big part in all of this. ”

“ “The mission of my life has been to promote well-being through sports and exercise and, if possible, to improve the world.”

In August 2009, Antti Pihlakoski defeated spear throwers Tero Pitkämäki and Antti Ruuskanen, who returned from Berlin at the World Championships.­

Pihlakoski is also a member of the Doping Control Board, one of the key tasks of which is to assess the representativeness of Russian athletes.

At next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, Russia will continue to suffer its doping punishment. Russian athletes are not allowed to use the Russian emblems but compete with the neutral ANA (Authorized Neutral Athletes) emblem.

In all, Pihlakoski has been involved in more than 30 positions of trust in his career.

“The mission of my life has been to promote well-being through sports and exercise and, if possible, to improve the world. These are best influenced by an active approach in the relevant organs. ”

This is one reason why Pihlakoski is involved with Kenyans Tegla Loroupen in the Peace Foundation. Loroupe is a former world record woman in half marathons.

In 2012, Pihlakoski got cold water on his neck when the European Championships in Athletics in Helsinki led to a loss of one million. It still annoys Pihlakoski, even though other events for which he was responsible have become profitable.

“The loss of 1.4 million euros was the result of the absence of the best Russians, which gave the competition a B-class stamp. Now we know the right reason for the Russians to stay away: doping. ”

The taxpayer received more than ten million euros in taxes from the European Championships. The loss was paid by the Athletics Support Foundation, not the Finnish Sports Confederation.

The loss of the European Championships had practically no significance for the Sports Association’s normal operations, but according to Pihlakoski, it was easy to use as a reason when the association’s contract revenues began to fall and expenses had to be cut.

Pihlakoski and Sebastian Coe are both former mailers. It contributes to good chemistry. Pihlakoski is a hockey expression in the Coen team.

“Coe can somehow rely on our experience. More and more Nazis have come. It’s great to be in a pole position on two committees. ”

As a runner, Coe won two golds in the 1,500 meters in 1980 and 1984. In the same races in Moscow and Los Angeles, he was silver in the 800 meters.

“I, on the other hand, have a great future as an athlete,” laughs Pihlakoski, who for 34 years held the 16-year-old Finnish record at 800 meters (1.53.2).

“ “It’s a wonderful thing how strangely the foot starts to twitch.”

This to illustrate the story, Pihlakoski was filmed at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, where he visited for the first time after the stadium had been restored and partially rebuilt.

“It’s a wonderful thing how strangely the foot starts to twitch,” Pihlakoski said after taking steps on the track.

Two events in particular have come to mind from the Olympic Stadium. In 1973, he won a 300-meter run there at the climax of his age.

In August 2005, he led the World Championships organization of 3,000 people when the Stadium had to cut off electricity during the World Cup due to a thunderstorm and exceptional heavy rain.

“It’s been my most memorable day as a sports director.”