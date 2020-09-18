60 years old | Annamari Marttinen’s writing began secretly during the recession, only the publishing contract encouraged me to tell others: “There will still be cold shivers when I talk about this.”

Publishing a new book gives life meaning, says author Annamari Marttinen.

So a slow and delicate process as it is in the writing of a novel, the author Annamari Marttinen has found several times that he hit the right subject at the right time.

When Marttinen’s seventh novel, which tells the story of an Iraqi refugee ending up in a reception center in Finland Free appeared in early 2015, refugee migration across Europe has not yet touched Finns on a full scale. Half a year later, things were different.

“Many asked how I was able to make such a timely book. I was just interested in many things, like how people cope with waiting for it. ”

The subject had begun to sprout in mind a few years earlier. Marttinen started in 2012 as a Finnish language teacher at the Joutseno reception center, where he still works.

“Working with asylum seekers was a terribly powerful experience for me, especially at first. After the first week, I realized I was going to write about it. ”

Especially the year 2015 has been permanently remembered.

“We had a field behind the buildings where the SPR set up huge tents where people were accommodated. It was a wild time. ”

Stories and different realities have interested Martti since he was little. In the childhood home, literature was given great weight.

Learning to read at the age of five was then a solemn moment. “I was sitting on my knees on the couch and browsing Viikko magazine when I suddenly started reading. My mother got a hepulus from it. After that, I always had to show all the guests that I could already read. ”

In addition to reading, parents were encouraged to explore the world. His exchange student time in Arizona from 1977 to 1978 gave him the courage to leave a high school au pair in Heidelberg, Germany.

“I fell in love with the city and at the same time learned German. I came to Finland sometimes, but I went back to study for another year. ”

If things had gone differently, we could have stayed in Germany permanently, Marttinen ponders. But then he wouldn’t necessarily have become a writer.

Sekin though it took time.

After returning to Finland, Marttinen studied to be a translator, worked as a journalist and started a family. With the birth of the children, he stayed home. There was a recession, and I just couldn’t get to work.

“I had a long search time then. I was home for many years. It was a demanding time mentally. In retrospect, I figured that if I was depressed. “

Then I remembered writing. Marttinen acquired a computer for writing only.

“I did it secretly from others at first. Of course, I told my husband. I always wrote the moments when he took the kids out. ”

From the beginning, it was clear that the texts would lead to a novel manuscript, which would be offered to the publishing house. Debut novel White lace, black lace published in 2002.

“I only told others when I had received the cost agreement. There will still be cold shivers when I talk about this. It was such a significant moment in my life. ”

The first yard party of the publishing house was so exciting that the talkative Karjalainen turned into a shy first-time writer.

“I stood all night with a poet in the corner wondering how we really got here. I remember how Hannu Mäkelä came to shake hands, looked straight into the eyes and said ‘welcome to the writers’. It felt quite unreal, ”says Marttinen. “Today, yes, I like a fish in water,” he says and laughs.

Author solitary drilling, of course, also requires counterbalance. In addition to his day job, Marttinen gets it from exercise.

“But nothing average is enough for me.”

Marttinen visits the gym five times a week. There will also be pole dance training, running loops and adult ballet.

When it’s time to write, space is cleared for it with grants. For example, week-long residency visits to St. Petersburg have proven to work.

Metropolis In the heartbeat, Marttinen has also worked on eleven of his novels, to be published in January Fault marking (Oak). Be that as it may, that too resonates in this very time.

The corona was not predicted by Marttinen, but instead the book describes a reality that many have driven into a pandemic: the protagonist is a woman plunging into a debt spiral, struggling against the shame caused by the economic situation. Life becomes a secret.

“Thus The human factor an episode in which a woman with gambling addiction told her story. I found it terribly interesting how there is still a lot of shame about money. It’s a really big bastard for many. ”

Still, getting a book completed produces a joy that is hard to overcome. “Publishing a new book is just such a great thing. It gives life meaning. ”