60 years old | Actor Timo Jurkka is known as Salkkari-Lasse, but that doesn’t bother him: “I’ve accepted it”

According to Timo Jurka, one of the special features of a soap opera actor’s job is to tolerate imperfection.

Something as dark and depressing as possible. That’s the actor Timo Jurkan instructions for the photographer when he is asked what kind of picture the birthday hero would like for his interview.

But why the hell?

“That’s a good question. Maybe it somehow just describes me.”

Finns are also used to seeing him as such. Jurkka presents a soap series In hidden lives About Lasse Sievi, a former UN peacekeeper and grumpy grunt who never seems to be satisfied.

In twenty years, the role character has become more than familiar. Jurkka calculates that he has performed Lasse in almost a couple of thousand The locksmiths in the episode. And there is no end in sight. Will he ever get rid of Lasse?

Jurkka laughs.

“I’m a realist, I probably won’t make it. Although, of course, I hope that I would be remembered for something else. But it also doesn’t bother me that I’m only known as Salkkari-Lasse. I have accepted it. I don’t feel it’s unfair.”

WE DO interview in a studio building in Konala, Helsinki, where Encrypted lives has been depicted since the first parts of the series. The strollers of the hit factory, which started in 1999, did not stop even during the corona pandemic.

Jurkka describes The locksmiths things to do, all in all a nice dune. The work is regular, and it is defined by different routines. In Jurka’s opinion, they are damn good things – at least for the most part.

“How would I put this…”, he begins.

Jurkka wants to be as diplomatic as possible. He says that Encrypted lives long-running daily series like that are forcibly missing elements that are as if built-in in other drama productions.

Perhaps the most obvious shortcoming is that the characters do not develop at all. The protagonists struggle year after year in the middle of the same questions and problems. The arc of the drama is missing. A story is like a rubber band that stretches and stretches but never breaks.

That kind of thing leaves the actors with very little new things to learn, Jurkka reflects.

“But of course these are choices,” he says. “And Lockers has literally saved me.”

“I am grateful for this series.”

ALTHOUGH Encrypted lives cannot necessarily be called artistically ambitious work, the profession of a soap opera actor involves special skills that can only be learned through experience.

Jurkka says that he has noticed that it is sometimes difficult for actors from the theater world to adapt to the close-paced work rhythm of the series. The scenes are rehearsed a couple of times at most, and then we start filming. That kind of thing requires quick adoption.

And it’s not always good.

You have to learn to tolerate imperfection.

“It’s a damn good lesson when you realize that this wasn’t my best moment, but the next scene can be. You can’t stay here analyzing things too much, and you can’t get stuck in your own ruts. You just have to move on,” says Jurkka.

At the same time, you learn that nothing is terribly serious.

“However, this job is about playing, and the sense of play must be maintained in the dune all the time. Otherwise, you will make it quite difficult for yourself.”

JURKAN there have been more serious challenges. In the fall of 2011, while walking the dog, he noticed that something was wrong with his left ear. It felt like a thick pillow was pressed against the ear.

Soon the symptoms only got weirder. Jurkka started to hear everything with a delay. The ears were banging and ringing all the time, and eventually the hearing was completely lost. The doctor stated that Jurka was fine and was imagining the whole thing.

“I was completely dissed there.”

Then the hearing was lost in the right ear as well. The doctors spread their hands again. And then, just as unexpectedly, hearing began to return again.

What caused the hearing loss? Jurkka still doesn’t know that. At no point did the actor stop working, even though he had to perform his scenes practically deaf.

“We just got used to it, and everyone at the studio accepted it. I just had to guess from the co-star’s gestures and expressions when it was my turn. And sometimes you had to ask if I was going to scream. When I had no idea how loud I was talking. It was pretty embarrassing for everyone.”

“But it was even more embarrassing to have normal conversations with people. When I didn’t understand half of what was said to me. It was a bit like listening to Estonia. There were many embarrassing answers and many confused expressions. And I wasn’t even spoken to terribly in love.”

JURKKA says that his own understanding of making entertainment has become more appreciative, but he has noticed that not everyone shares his vision. In acting circles, entertainment is still viewed with disdain.

“Let’s see that there is art and entertainment.”

“It’s a really black and white way of thinking.”

He doesn’t worry about it anymore. In Jurka’s opinion, it is not his business to think about the boundaries between art and entertainment, someone else can define them. He says that he focuses on his own performance and does his job as well as he can.

That’s enough.