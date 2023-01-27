60 years old | Actor Risto Kaskilahti is a former national team skier who was struck by the theater: “I still feel good from physical exertion”

The actor’s work has fulfilled Risto Kaskilahti’s wishes: “I have been able to do a wide range of genres”.

Thence there is some time when the actor Risto Kaskilahti amused the people together Jukka Laaksonen and Antero Mertaranta with in the early 2000s That’s it -in the TV quiz game, and also fooled around on the TV screen.

The TV shows are over, but the fun is still there. For more than twenty years, Kaskilahti has been part of the cast of the Helsinki City Theater – and enjoys his work.

“The best thing about the big theater is that I’ve been able to do all kinds of genres. Has been Kari Heiskanen directed historical dramas, there have been farces, Lauri Maijalan dark family drama and, on the other hand, the sparkle of musicals.”

At the moment you can also see a mega musical in Kaskilahti In Priscilla. How do musicals differ from the actor’s other roles?

“They are not much different. It requires the same professional training, and of course the timing must be precise. In musicals, the director’s contribution is just as central as in spoken plays, and Priscilla’s with the controller Samuel Harjanteela is a very solid experience and vision.”

“Priscilla stays together very well, and that’s why being on stage in it is an incredible place!”

Risto Kaskilahti and Clarissa Jäärni in Helsinki City Theater’s musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Young Kaskilahti was drawn to sports and especially skiing – and as fully as acting as an adult. The boy from Viitasaari skied at the national team level until he was 17 years old, and he hasn’t abandoned the sport since then either.

“I wanted to coach and teach even as a profession, but then it was covered under the theater work. But I still feel good from physical exertion, whether it’s playing sports alone or in a group.”

In high school, the native language teacher was the one who directed the skier to new paths: to books, self-expression and the basics of acting. And moved to Viitasaari Timo Taulo lured him into amateur theater. “I started Tramp’s waltz starring – right away Tauno Fire after”, Kaskilahti humored.

Suddenly, Kaskilahti discovered that he was studying to be an actor at Teatterikorkeakoulu.

It was the 80s and the time of Turkishness.

“They don’t The group of Turks all the methods were in place, but the time at school gave me courage that you, Risto, are on the right path as an actor. I specifically aimed for the theater stage.”

Actor toured as a freelancer on the stages of various theaters for a decade. “It had its own nice side to change environments, instructors and colleagues. Saw and learned many things.”

In 2001 Asko Sarkola asked and hired him at the Helsinki City Theater he managed. The restless soul settled down a little, at least in terms of the workplace.

With almost four decades of experience, Kaskilahti is happy with his profession. “These things are made for the public, for people in the know. Positive counter-energy is most immediately received from the audience, and at its best it ripples through the entire performance.”

He emphasizes the central importance of the opposite actor. “So much always depends on him and manifests itself, you can sense your own mistakes in it as if you were looking in a mirror.”

Kaskilahti’s wife Sari Puumalainen is also an actor, regular at Kansallisteatteri. Is your life a theater? “Well, at home we are different people. We have also agreed with Sari that there is no need to forcefully talk about work matters.”

The question of who is the real Risto behind the numerous roles makes the actor silent for a moment. Until the expression brightens and the answer comes out: “It’s the same little boy who in the yard of the home was explaining the tin soldiers’ swimming competitions by the rain barrel. The renovation of the house was perhaps a little delayed when the workers forgot to listen to my stories.”

“So the playing, the joy of performing.”

Born in 1963 on Viitasaari.

Graduated 1982, Viitasaari high school. Actor from Teatterikorkeakoulu 1989.

Actor of Teatteri Pienen Finland 1989–1992. Freelancer 1992–2001. Actor of the Helsinki City Theater since 2001.

Film and TV roles.

That’s it -TV quiz regular member (Member R) and screenwriter 2001–2009. Elixir-TV show, one of the ski trainees. Nelonen Uutisten’s weather boy.

Several Venla and Telvis awards.

Lives in Helsinki, married, two daughters.

He turns 60 on Sunday, January 29.