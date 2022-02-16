60 years old | Actor Jevgeni Haukka and his family moved to Finland when the Soviet Union collapsed – “Things have not improved in Russia yet,” he says.

Jevgeni Haukka considers it important to challenge his own thinking. Both in acting and in life in general.

Acting often compared to the ability to lie. Actor Yevgeny Haukka sees it differently.

“I think the actor has to be able to tell the truth. Only then can it be convincing. Although the truths often have to be adapted according to the role. ”

And in order to speak the truth, one has to put one’s own inner life in order, he explains.

“The most important thing is to learn to think with your own brain. You need to make a big, internal inventory, decide on values, act on them, and be honest. Then you have your own willpower and soul involved in doing. A sincere person does not have to constantly control himself. He is free! ”

Hawk gives a quick introduction to the core of acting via a video connection at home in Ylöjärvi, casually poking around on the couch. There is plenty of vision, as in addition to his theater, TV and film roles, he has taught acting at the Finnish Theater Academy in Tampere for many years.

Challenging your own thinking is something that Haukka clearly considers important, both in acting and in life in general.

“For example Confucius there is much in the doctrine that I would sign. One of his teachings was that one must strive to develop one’s inner world through life. ”

In Hauka’s case, self-development is also reflected in concrete terms.

“I’m a bit of a character that I do everything possible myself. For example, I find it nice to get acquainted with all sorts of stuff and see what has been eaten, so to speak. When you fix it, you learn to understand how something works. ”

The attitude has been of great benefit to the person living in the self-renovated frontman’s house. But how does it help in acting?

“Acting is also researched and caught up. Let’s think about why. The cause-and-effect relationship is a key part of the process in acting, otherwise the role will remain glued on, ”he explains.

In Petrozavodsk grew up Haukka grumbled about acting as a young man. The seed was sown in the 9th grade when a camp was held during the school winter holiday with people from all over the Soviet Union.

“It was very free-form, we sang with guitar accompaniment and we played all kinds of things. It must be remembered that the Soviet Union was one of the most horrific states in world history, everything was closely guarded. But at that camp, I noticed that there is a different kind of life as well. That week left a strong imprint on my soul. ”

Later, Haukka joined his amateur theater party in pursuit of his best friend.

“Somehow he sensed it was very like-minded as there at the camp.”

The artistic level was surprisingly high: in one year, the group’s performance was chosen as the best amateur theater performance in the entire Soviet Union.

High school after Hawk applied to study mechanical engineering. Due to the success of the entrance exam, the Ministry of Education offered by letter even the best technical schools in the country as a place to study.

“After the entrance exams, I went fishing with the friends for a couple of weeks. When I returned and read the letter, the train was already gone. But in any case, I wanted to stay in Petrozavodsk precisely because of the theater. ”

A recent graduate engineer immediately found work at a local factory, and already during the first year received three promotions.

Soon a promising engineering career was left behind – the suction of acting was so strong.

“I realized that this thick wall should not be broken on my skull, the system should not be changed. Had to look at things from a new tip. I was already 24 years old, and it is considered an upper limit in Russia to be able to enter a theater school. ”

Hawk got into the St. Petersburg State Academy of Theater Arts. During his studies, he met his current wife Annan, married and became a father. After graduation, the couple got jobs at the Finnish-language theater in Petrozavodsk. Haukka had studied Finland in his childhood home and later studied it more.

The time was great, but also uncertain, Haukka recalls.

“In 1989, there were already signs in the air that the Soviet Union was making a stomach.”

The shelves of the shops gaped. It was not uncommon to get around the shops before the morning exercises looking for oatmeal for the firstborn’s morning porridge. The theater began to save on heating, and the large stone house was heated just before the performances. In the end, the director of the theater said there was no more certainty about the future.

So the family packed their bags and moved to Finland in 1991. Haukka had already taken a language course and construction work in Tampere before.

Jevgeni Haukka and his family moved to Finland in 1991.

Now the recession awaited, but gradually life settled into its realms. For a while, the family waited to see if the right democracy would win at home.

“But it didn’t seem to win. And things have not improved in Russia yet. ”

When the Comedy Theater was established in Tampere, Haukka and his wife joined. The current Finnish Theater Academy was established on the basis of the Comedy Theater, where he ended up as a teacher in 1995.

“The best thing about teaching is that you meet new enthusiastic people every year. At best, thinking and soulful people, as is often the case in acting circles. ”

Watch the video below as Jevgeni Haukka shadows Teisko in the sky in June 2020.