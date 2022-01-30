60 years old | According to Husin Lasse Lehtonen, the biggest victory in the corona fight has been the rapid completion of vaccines

Double Doctor Lehtonen is a professor of law and medicine – and warns of the collapse of research resources.

“It’s good switch between jobs’, Lasse Lehtonen tokaisee. And he has varied from one major job to another, having worked hard in pharmaceutical research, as a professor of law and medicine, as Hus’s chief administrative officer – and now as Hus’s director of diagnostics.

For his current job, Lehtonen has become familiar to Finns. The Director of Diagnostics is one of the steady faces that has appeared on television during two pandemic years to share information and insight into changing disease situations.

What does the situation look like now, in the heart of winter 2022?

“The corona and its transformations will still be running around us for a few more years. Therefore, travel, assembly and other restrictions must still be used as needed, ”Lehtonen estimates.

“In general, I trust that medical technology will be able to respond quickly to the latest variants of covid.”

In the Corona Battle has done well – and poorly – on a global scale.

“The biggest win will be vaccines, their rapid completion. The worst has been not only the selfishness of European countries over protective equipment in the spring of 2020, but also the widespread, completely unethical opposition to vaccines. ”

Lehtonen draws a school grade of eight for Finnish coronation control. Comparing globally, he ranks Finland between 30 and 50, pretty much the same as Norway and Denmark, certainly much higher than Sweden.

The most critical moments were at the beginning of the pandemic, just in the spring of 2020, when, fortunately, the closure regulations imposed would effectively prevent the virus from spreading. It was a priority in those threatening weeks when the shortage of protective equipment was the most shouting and vaccine protection was only a distant dream.

The corona strategy must always be flexible, depending on the situation. “Sometimes it hits exactly, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Lehtonen is an exceptional scientist. He has a doctorate, is qualified, and has become a professor in two completely different fields, medicine and law.

As an expert in administrative law and a research physician, he looks at issues in a more multidisciplinary way than usual. It has only had an advantage in Korona matters.

Lehtonen does not consider the general situation of health care, including social reforms, to be satisfactory. The problem is precisely the inadequate basic funding, which does not seem to be improving at all with the brand new one. There is the same, if not worse, scarcity in the distribution.

“In Sweden, our comparator, public funding for health care is 40 per cent higher per capita than we are,” he equates.

“Although we know that the number of elderly people in Finland is growing, resources have not been increased. The war model does not solve the main problems, ie funding and availability of personnel. ”

Concerned Lehtonen also weighs the future of medical research. The resources of the Meilahti research campus are threatened by a drop that would not be small but huge.

“The research outlook has not been so bad because it has been supported through the hospital system – that support is now being cut back by the war. There is a danger of a collapse of many tens, even hundreds of millions of euros. ”

In Finland, the level of public funding has recently been nailed to four per cent of GDP for research and technology, which has now swung to 2.9 per cent.

“In half a century, we built a system by which our research climbed to an excellent international level. The current declining trend will materialize in the next ten years, and our universities will drop rapidly in the world rankings, ”Lehtonen predicts.