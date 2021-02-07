60 years old | According to Aalto University Rector Ilkka Niemelä, without a long-term research work, a crown cannot be won

“I realized when I was little that I don’t always have to ask others, but I can find out for myself how things work.”

It was it’s a huge event, recalls the rector of Aalto University Ilkka Niemelä.

Säkylä’s breeder had gotten to see the big world in an international artificial intelligence conference in Los Angeles. We lived in 1985.

Niemelä was then finishing his studies at Otaniemi University of Technology. He had not planned a career as a researcher, but wanted a master’s degree in engineering papers and a job. It happened differently.

Enthusiastic about artificial intelligence and digital technology, Niemelä impressed the professor at the research seminar, who ended by asking if Niemelä would be interested in research work.

“So I joined his project as a summer teapot. I wondered if that possibility might not come again, that card was a must watch. It was an important solution, ”Niemelä says and smiles.

When he started as principal in 2017, Niemelä could not have imagined what the world would bring when he entered 2020.

After a difficult year, he is still proud of Aalto, because although no medical research is conducted at Aalto University, it has been involved in the fight against the pandemic on many fronts.

Niemelä born in In Turku. After that, the family lived in small places until they settled in Säkylä. The removals were due to the fact that the father was a municipal doctor. The mother was a nurse and worked at the father’s office.

“It was a kind of family business. From the parental model, I understood what responsibility is. ”

His school Niemelä and his younger brother went to Säkylä. There were not many career models in the small countryside, but studying was interesting. It was also encouraged at home.

“I’m curious and tenacious character. We lived right next to the library, and when I was a child I realized that I don’t always have to ask others, but I can find out how things work. ”

In high school, Niemelä wondered what he would do when he was big. Would he follow his father’s model?

“To be honest, I didn’t think I could do different things in a doctor’s job, like cut or sew. I’m too empathetic. “

At that time, the neighbor’s older son told Niemelä that he was going to go to Helsinki University of Technology. It was a surprising option, Niemelä was interested.

“The 70s had been an oil and energy crisis. I wonder how good technical solutions could improve the world. So I chose the electrical technology that seems most interesting. ”

World In addition to improving, Niemelä was interested in computers, the first models of which were already available for purchase in the early 1980s.

Otaniemi did not yet have its own IT degree program, but digital technology was taught in the field of electrical engineering. Niemelä chose it as an orientation option.

“I bought my own Sinclair Spectrum and practiced programming and chose related courses. It was a strong feeling to realize that machines do things faster than anyone ever has. ”

It took Niemelä to artificial intelligence. He says that there has been strong research on computers and artificial intelligence in Otaniemi since the 1960s: academician Teuvo Kohonen is a pioneer of neural networks and Niemelä ‘s own professor Leo Ojala was a pioneer in digital technology in Finland.

As a researcher, Niemelä was interested in how a computer could make logical reasoning like a human being. In the 1990s, he held research assignments in the United States and Germany. In 2000, Niemelä was appointed Professor of Computer Science at the Helsinki University of Technology.

As principal Niemelä was starting a digitization program that brings Aalto’s various functions together in 2017. The significance of the program was realized a year ago.

“When Korona came, our staff made a huge digital leap in a few days. Teaching did not stop even though the universities were closed. ”

Aalto University responded quickly to the pandemic. Among other things, it has studied the spread of the virus in the air and how health care resources should be targeted.

Although there is light at the end of the tunnel, Niemelä is concerned about the funding of universities. If the fiscal stimulus stifles academic research, the consequences will be dramatic.

“Long-term investment in education and research is a matter of existence. If it is stopped, our children will suffer. We can’t just focus on one thing, we need extensive research, because the future will bring many unforeseen challenges. ”

Niemelä reminds that the coronary vaccine was completed in record time because of decades of multidisciplinary research. So the capacity was there, even though Korona surprised everyone. It could be otherwise.

“What would the world look like now if the vaccine were predicted to be ready in five years?”