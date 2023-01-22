Dhe French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Germany to become “pioneers in the re-establishment of our Europe” together with France. This role comes to the two neighboring countries because they walked the path of reconciliation together after the Second World War, Macron said on Sunday at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty in Paris. The European Union must continue to be able to act as a “geopolitical power” in the world.

Specifically, Macron called building a new energy system “despite our differences”, investing in the energy transition and producing zero-emission energy. The goal is a European Union “that fulfills its role as a geopolitical power, both in defense and in space and in diplomacy,” said Macron.

“Thank you, Mr. President – thank you from the bottom of my heart”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) thanked France for its friendship. “Thank you, Mr President – ​​thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said to Macron in French. Scholz also thanked the French: “Thank you, our French brothers and sisters, for your friendship,” said the SPD politician in French at a ceremony in the parliaments of both countries.

Scholz stressed the need for a sovereign Europe for which both countries worked together. “By joining forces where the nation states have lost their power to assert themselves – in safeguarding our values ​​in the world, in protecting our democracy against authoritarian forces. But also in the competition for modern technologies, in securing raw materials, in energy supply or in space travel,” he said.

Scholz promised Ukraine the continued support of the Europeans. “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long and as comprehensively as necessary. Together, as Europeans – in defense of our European peace project”. Scholz emphasized the need for Franco-German cooperation “as a driving force in a united Europe”.







The Élysée Treaty was signed 60 years ago to reconcile the two former wartime enemies. To this day, it is considered the basis for Franco-German friendship.