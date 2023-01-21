It was the year of 1963, our municipality was in a moment of consolidation, strengthening and conformation of the political-social structure that, according to those years, was of vital importance for its development. With Mr. Alfonso Calderón Velarde as its first mayor and the young city of Los Mochis as municipal head, Ahome was already the cradle of great businessmen and people focused on seeking such progress in the region; giving special importance to agriculture, industry and why not LA EDUCATION.

It didn’t take long for different themes in favor of Ahome’s growth to become important; since the occupation to seek the benefit of the Ahomenses continued to be a reality as the years passed. This is how the moment arrives to attend to the educational work of the moment; what was the point at hand? Lack of teachers in the classroom.

Incredible as it may seem, throughout the length and breadth of ahome There were primary schools that in those years worked with the number of average students in the 1960s; struggling with the difficult situation of not having enough instructors to attend to the cause.

So, a group of visionary businessmen moved by this pressing need to cover this educational demand and led by Mr. Nicanor Villarreal Alarcón decide to form an organization that will be dedicated exclusively to paying assistant teachers at the primary level. Putting on the table the name that the institution would bear that would only finance professors who were still studying, so that they would serve as scholarship holders in favor of the home community; the best business name was UN PATRONAGE.

From that year until 1972 the strong work of THE BOARD it was to pay primary school teachers and look for the establishment to obtain resources to finance this activity; No matter how strong the barriers were, the spirit never faltered, much less the search for this impulse that Ahome required.

He continued running through the 70’s and THE BOARD It required legal consolidation to continue strengthening the foundations that sustained it as what it is up to now, A UNIQUE INSTITUTION OF ITS KIND IN ALL OF MEXICO. For this reason, on June 27, 1977, the LEGAL foundation of that altruistic organization was stipulated before a notary public as BOARD OF PRO-EDUCATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF AHOME, AC

to the history of AHOME PRO-EDUCATION BOARD We must add that at the end of the 70s a stage of construction, equipment and foundation of institutions of ALL school levels began, as well as other organizations that also supported the municipal educational system.

However, the decade of the 80s was characterized by the creation of large programs and projects that are still valid to date; so in the delivery of Saturday 28 we will continue with this and other data.

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.