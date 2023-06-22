Figure in a swimsuit showed in a personal Instagram account (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) 60-year-old singer Alena Sviridova. The artist spends the summer at a dacha in the Crimea. She published a video of her swim in the Black Sea.

“Friends, I’m doing a swim. Here are flippers. One, two, three, bye everyone!” said Sviridova and dived into the water. The footage shows the singer in a red bikini with white stripes. In the caption to the video, she noted that she likes to swim long and far, so she always wears fins.