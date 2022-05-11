The package of decisions related to the file of Emiratisation in private sector establishments, which was taken by the Council of Ministers, at its last meeting, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, obligated the private sector employers, which include 50 workers or more. With a localization rate of no less than 2% of skilled jobs annually, companies that achieve qualitative achievements in hiring and training citizens will be rewarded with a package of unprecedented administrative and material incentives, while companies that are not committed to achieving the targeted Emiratisation rates will face administrative and financial punitive measures.

According to a reading conducted by “Emirates Today” in the recent decisions of the Council of Ministers, the recent Emiratisation measures package aims to create approximately 60,000 jobs for national cadres in the private sector and various economic sectors in the country, within five years, at 12,000 jobs annually, by obligating establishments Which includes 50 or more workers, with a rate of localization of 2% annually in skilled jobs, equivalent to providing one job annually in each facility as a minimum (increased by increasing the number of registered workers).

The Council of Ministers set a strategic goal, which is to raise the percentage of localization of skilled jobs in private sector facilities to 10% by the end of 2026, which means the commitment of each facility with more than 50 employees to employ five citizens in skilled jobs as a minimum, gradually within five years, with Taking into account the increase in the number of national employees according to the total number of employees of each establishment (if it includes 100 workers, 10 nationals will be employed in skilled jobs within 5 years).

To motivate private sector companies and institutions to interact with the new government decisions regarding Emiratisation, the Cabinet has allocated a package of unprecedented administrative and material incentives, including reductions of up to 80% on fees for employer services provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, foremost of which is “work permit fees.” Outside the country”, “work permit fees inside the country”, “fees for labor transfer from one facility to another”, “fees for renewal and amendment of work permits”, “issuance of facility registry”, “issue or renewal of an employment contract” and “cancellation of work permit and contract” .

On the other hand, penal measures have been approved against establishments that are not committed to achieving the targeted Emiratisation rates, amounting to a fine of 6000 dirhams per month for each citizen who has not been employed, with establishments given a period of six months before approving the fines that enter into force as of January 2023.

The new decisions aim to support the federal program launched by the Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, to raise the competitiveness of citizens and support job seekers among them to obtain the necessary skills and competencies, as well as meet the needs of the private sector by providing competitive cadres and human resources capable and qualified to meet the increasing need to fill jobs. he have.

Since its launch in September last year, the Nafes program has achieved a number of achievements in the field of supporting citizens looking for employment and training opportunities, most notably its success in providing job and training opportunities for more than 5558 national cadres in private sector establishments, until the end of last March. The number of companies that appointed new employees from citizens increased to 1774 companies.

The number of national cadres registered on the Nafes platform and eligible to benefit from its initiatives reached 25,876, while the number of vacancies on the platform reached 2,524, and the number of beneficiaries increased to 4,074 people.

skill functions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation defines a skilled job or skilled employee as a worker who works in a job or profession that requires this worker to obtain a certificate higher than the general secondary certificate or its equivalent, provided that his certificate is certified by the competent authorities in accordance with the regulations in force. In the country, the Ministry has identified four skill levels for private sector jobs and professions, the first of which is “specialist professions” that require a high degree of scientific skills, in addition to university and higher qualifications.

The second includes technical professions that require mental, practical and supervisory skills with an intermediate institute qualification (diploma). The third skill level includes professional employment that requires practical skills with a high school qualification. As for the fourth level, it includes workers who occupy professions that require practical and professional skills.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

