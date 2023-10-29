60 thousand relief packages, the result of 3 weeks of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign

Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs of the Emirates Red Crescent, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed that more than 40 tons of Emirati food and humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip during the past days, after arriving at Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, coming from the United Arab Emirates. . Al Mansouri stated that the proceeds of donations have so far reached more than 60,000 food parcels, which were prepared by more than 17,800 male and female volunteers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. At the same time, he directed his thanks and appreciation to all volunteers and donors for their generous contribution. He said: “We are working at the current stage to meet the other needs of the Gaza Strip, especially those related to the medical aspect, after we received requests from the medical personnel present inside the Gaza Strip, indicating that there is a major shortage of medical supplies and medicines.” He added: “After we received For the list of requests, we immediately began communicating with the concerned authorities, and began providing these treatment supplies, provided that they were prepared and then sent to Al-Arish Airport, after which they would be brought into the sector through official international channels.”