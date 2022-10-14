“Emirates Today” conducted a reading of the text of Federal Decree No. (13) of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance, which was recently issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to allow the employee participating in the unemployment insurance system For work as an insured person, a temporary compensation in cash is paid for a limited period, in the event of his being unemployed, in return for a contribution value collected from the employee in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law and the decisions of the Council of Ministers regulating it.

According to the reading, the scope of the coverage of the unemployment insurance system will include all workers in the private and federal sectors in the country, to ensure the achievement of three main objectives, the first is to provide temporary income to the insured during his period of unemployment until alternative job opportunities are available in accordance with the provisions of this decree By law, and the second, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market and providing them with a social protection umbrella by ensuring the sustainability of a decent life for them and their families until alternative job opportunities are available, and finally, attracting the best international talent from skilled labor and maintaining them in the country’s labor market to reach a competitive knowledge economy “.

With regard to disbursement mechanisms and the value of compensation for unemployment allowance, the decree-law sets a maximum limit of 60,000 dirhams for compensation (in a single claim) for the insured, on a monthly basis, at 60% of the contribution salary, disbursed at 20,000 dirhams per month for a period of 3 months from the date of Unemployment.