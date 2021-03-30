A total civil court in the courts of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered that a young (Gulf) man and an insurance company, to pay the heirs of a young (Asian) who died from being run over in a traffic accident, an amount of 60 thousand dirhams, as compensation for the material and moral damages that they suffered as a result of the death of their inheritance, their sole breadwinner.

The Traffic Court had ruled obligating the accused to pay to the heirs of the deceased, a legal blood money of half of 100 thousand dirhams, for his participation in the accident and crossing the road from a place not designated for pedestrians, and ordered a fine of 2000 dirhams for the driver for causing his mistake and in the death of the young man as a result of lack of attention while driving .

And according to the indictment of the Public Prosecution, the accused did not abide by traffic signs, and drove his vehicle without attention, which led to the accident, and his mistake caused the death of the young man.

And the heirs of the young man (his wife, mother and sister), filed a lawsuit before a total civil court to demand compensation for the material and moral damages they suffered, and the deceased’s mother stated in the lawsuit newspaper that she lost her only breadwinner who left her to work outside his country in order to provide her, his wife and his younger sister a decent life. Especially since she is very old and unable to work.

It was stated in the ruling articles that there is no objection to combining the legal blood money with compensation for material and moral damages, and it was clear to the court that the material damage to the heirs is available in the event that the condition of providing for the deceased is available to them, and it is proven from the death document that the plaintiff’s inheritance is the only breadwinner for them. Al-Jaber for material damages worth 40 thousand dirhams, equally between the plaintiffs, and it is taken into account that their legacy was half a participant in the error in the occurrence of the accident, as he crossed the road without a pedestrian crossing, and the error was attributed to the two parties by half to each of them.

She explained that the court established that the moral harm was inflicted on the plaintiffs, and it is fixed to the right of the mother, wife and sister, and all of them suffered psychological pain as a result of losing their only breadwinner, especially as he was caring for them morally and had hope for the future, and the court estimated the moral damage of damages at 20 thousand dirhams equally. Between the plaintiffs, and with him the court decides to oblige the defendant who caused the accident and the insured company to pay the plaintiffs 60,000 dirhams, and obligate them to pay the fees and attorney fees.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

