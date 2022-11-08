Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Tomorrow morning, the activities of the first session of the Dubai Digital Sports Festival will be hosted by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, under the slogan “Unlimited Challenge” and will continue for two days at the Dubai World Trade Center. The festival has more than 60 speakers from the most prominent experts and pioneers of the esports sector around the world.

The festival aims to provide all experts, developers and innovators in the e-sports sector with an ideal platform for acquaintance and communication, enhance interaction between companies, enhance Dubai’s position as a center for e-sports, and highlight its role in support of this creative sector, through the emirate’s incentives dedicated to talents and global institutions that take Dubai based.

The inaugural summit will review the various trends of this growing sector, including emerging technologies, mobile gaming, investment opportunities, consumer behavior, gaming technologies and tournament organization, and other topics related to the reality and future of the sector. The list of speakers includes a selection of the best e-game developers, publishers, e-sports company founders, solution providers, marketing experts, and e-game media professionals.

The Dubai Digital Sports Festival 2022 is one of the most exciting gaming and e-sports events in the Middle East, in line with Dubai’s position as a global center for innovation. GameExpo, PopCon Middle East, Inaugural Summit, Rapper Wigs live concert, other regional tournaments, Minecraft school esports tournament, and many more retail shows across the city showcasing the latest games and products in the field .

Dubai is home to many esports institutions and organizations and passionate gamers’ communities, as it is a leading center for technology and special events. Entrepreneurs in Dubai can interact with the dynamic ecosystems of esports to ensure prosperity for innovators and thought leaders, especially in light of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy aimed at supporting creative entrepreneurship emanating from Dubai.

The Dubai Digital Sports Festival 2022 is also a key element in the electronic events and games sector in the emirate, as well as its role in supporting the e-sports community in Dubai and abroad, by promoting the annual growth of the sector and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global center for technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and events.