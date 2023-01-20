Seoul, South Korea.- On Friday, a fire destroyed about 60 homes impromptu in a densely populated neighborhood called Guryong, in the ultramodern city of seoul, capital of South Korea. Despite the seriousness of the incident, fortunately no injuries or deaths were reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about five hours, and rescuers checked the affected areas to make sure all residents had been evacuated, according to Shin Yong-ho, an official with Seoul’s Gangnam district fire department.

More of 800 firefighterspolice and officials were in charge of fight the flames and evacuations.

Photos showed firefighters fighting the blaze under a thick cloud of white smoke that blanketed the town, while helicopters sprayed water from above.

Later, rescuers in orange suits surveyed the charred landscape amid patches of gray smoke, with the capital’s glittering skyscrapers in the background.

The residents of the town were stunned by what happened. “How could this happen at the Lunar New Year holidays?” Kim Sung-han, a 66-year-old resident of the town, told The Associated Press, referring to one of the country’s biggest holidays.

“I had to run out of the house with only these clothes” without being able to take anything else, he added. “I can’t go to work (…) with how difficult it is to live.”

Lee Woon-cheol, one of the community leaders there, said residents were able to quickly alert others to what was going on and firefighters They went door to door to locate the neighbors and help them leave. “A lot of electrical short-circuit accidents happen here,” Lee told YTN television. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined..

Kim Ah-reum, a Gangnam district official, said that about 500 residents were evicted to nearby facilities, such as a school gym. Most of them are expected to return home, but at least 45 people whose homes were leveled or seriously damaged will be staying temporarily in a hotel, authorities said.

Guryong has suffered fire damage on several occasions over the years, a vulnerability that has been linked to its homes being built with materials that burn easily. Furthermore, it is a symbol of the pronounced wage inequalities in the countryas it is located near some of the most expensive real estate and commercial districts in Seoul.

With information from AP