Ciudad Juarez.- A total of 60 municipal police officers were recognized today for outstanding performances in the month of July, in a ceremony held by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) at the Police Academy facilities.

The head of the corporation, César Omar Muñoz Morales, the Coordinator of Road Safety César Alberto Tapia Martínez, in addition to the director of the Police Jesús Moctezuma Sánchez, headed the ceremony, where recognition and a cash prize were also given to 20 police officers who served 10 years or more in the corporation.

Special mention for Officer Mario José Franco Anchondo, who has been working for 35 years as an officer of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).