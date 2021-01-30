The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced that 60% of teachers and employees working in the educational sector in Abu Dhabi have received the vaccine so far, indicating that it joined the national campaign for vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, by facilitating the access of education sector workers to the vaccine in cooperation with The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, with the aim of enhancing the safety levels of the school community, and ensuring the health of students, teachers and various employees working in the sector.

In parallel with the national efforts of the “Have a choice of vaccination” campaign, which aims to vaccinate 50% of the population of the United Arab Emirates by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the campaign to vaccinate school personnel in Abu Dhabi called for all teachers, administrators and workers in private schools, partnership schools and schools of people of determination in all regions. Abu Dhabi to get the vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, to protect themselves and their community.

The campaign, which extended between January 17-26, included 222 private schools, educational partnerships schools, and schools for people of determination in the areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Specific days and dates were allocated to each school, during which health teams provided the first dose of the vaccine to all eligible employees and chose to participate in the campaign. . In addition to teachers and administrators who received the vaccine previously, about 15,000 teachers and employees benefited from the vaccination campaign for school employees, which raises the total percentage of individuals who received the vaccine in the educational sector to 60%.

The Department of Education and Knowledge team had earlier benefited from the vaccination campaign, as more than 400 people from the department’s team and their family members received the vaccination at the department’s headquarters, thus encouraging all workers in the education sector in Abu Dhabi to initiate and obtain vaccination and contribute to the national efforts to protect the health of And community safety.





