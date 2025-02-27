18.2% of the Spanish population needed to be attended by a problem of Mental health In 2024. Of them, 59.2% initially went to request attention to public health, but 44.9% is mainly treated by a private doctor. This is reflected in the global health barometer of the year 2024, published on Thursday by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS)which also follows that almost 80% of the population aged 18 or more uses primary care services, where the consultations made by telephone, which go from 19.9 to 20.4%.

The report, made together with the Ministry of Health, states that 18.2% of the people surveyed said that in the year 2024 it required to consult with a specialist a problem of mental health, psychological or emotional discomfort. Of them -which in absolute numbers were a total of 1,390 people who responded like this-, 59.2% initially went to public health, while 26.8% directly opted for private. On the other hand, in practice, 44.9% of respondents who required last year a mental health consultation were attended or are mainly in private, while 47.7% are treated or the public.

