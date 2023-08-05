The debt of the autonomous communities has multiplied by five since the financial crisis broke out. It already exceeds 322,000 million euros, according to data from the first quarter of this year. The bulk of this liability is not in the hands of banks and financial institutions: the State is the main creditor of regional governments as a whole. It has in its possession 60% of the regional debt, equivalent to about 187,000 million. Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia account for three quarters of this amount, which they have accumulated over the years through the cheap loans that the Treasury began to grant to the autonomous regions during the Great Recession. Now, in the midst of the negotiations to obtain the support of the Catalan pro-independence parties for the investiture, the acting government has opened the door to find a solution to this burden within the framework of a reform of the regional financing system, causing misgivings. in the regional executives of both the PP and the PSOE.

Debates on regional finances are not guided by political color, but by the demands of each territory. And there are communities that have a very large debt and others that do not. Madrid (PP), for example, which does not owe a single euro to the State, came out to criticize a hypothetical forgiveness of the regional debt. The Valencian Community, also governed by the PP and Vox after 28-M, has instead demanded “compensation” for its “exceptional” situation. It is the most indebted in ratio to GDP and 83% of its liabilities are with the State. At the moment, there has only been a consensus in demanding that the financing negotiations include all the territories and not only Catalonia, which for its part has demanded individual treatment.

The possibility of requesting cheap money from the State materialized in 2012 with the extraordinary financing mechanisms, created so that the communities did not have to finance themselves in the market at then exorbitant interest rates. Of those tools, only the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA) remains, aimed at autonomous regions that do not comply with fiscal rules and is incompatible with any other source of financing, and the Financial Facility Fund (FFF), which is reserved for regions that respect budget limits and are compatible with the market. These lines would have had to disappear with the return to normality, but they continue to work. Between 2012 and 2023, the extraordinary mechanisms contributed 417,240 million to the regional coffers. Catalonia is the territory that has benefited the most from them (135,000 million in the last decade), followed by the Valencian Community (99,267).

This last territory has always demanded a solution to its historical debt —at least until the arrival of this regional Executive—, alleging that an important part of it is the result of the underfinancing it suffers. Together with Murcia, it is the worst financed autonomy in the country: the system allocates fewer resources than it needs to cover its needs. “Even if you spend the same or below the average, you have to borrow more to provide the same services as the other territories,” explains Francisco Pérez, director of the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (IVIE). The same thing happens, although in a less bloody way, in Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha. These territories, together with Catalonia —whose financing is, however, average—, have the largest liabilities in the hands of the State.

“We propose a debt relief to the worst financed communities, and that it be the Airef [Autoridad Fiscal] whoever calculates what part of it is due to underfinancing”, says Juan Alfonso Ruiz Molina, Minister of Finance of Castilla-La Mancha, one of the worst financed communities and with 70% of its debt in the hands of the State. He recalls that he had already expressed himself in this sense last year, in response to the ministry’s proposal to modify the adjusted population —one of the variables of the financing system that is used to determine the spending needs of each territory.

Facing the reform of the model, he defends that the total resources be increased and a leveling of the services of 100%, that the real cost of providing the services be taken into account and that harmonization be discussed to avoid unfair competition between territories . Any decision adopted on financing and regional debt, he adds, must be taken “within the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council”, the official body that brings together the Minister of Finance and the directors of the branch, as they have defended other regional governments. “The Government of Catalonia [su pretensión de negociar con el Ejecutivo central de forma bilateral] it is lack of solidarity taken to the greatest extreme”.

Violeta Ruiz Almendral, professor of Financial and Tax Law at the Carlos III University of Madrid, warns that a cancellation “without further ado” has a danger: “That the autonomous communities do not endorse the budget stability framework.”

Pérez explains that there are several ways to solve the debt problem. “The most important thing is to do it at the same time that the financing system is reformed. Otherwise, it would not make sense ”, he defends. He explains that the communities that do not have debt with the State or are underfinanced should also be compensated for the increases that the Executive approved during the Great Recession of indirect taxes —of state management, but shared with the autonomies—. “It neutralized the effect of the tax increase for the communities.” The bill, he calculates, would amount to about 113,000 million. Another defect of the model, he considers, is that it does not include the evolution of the adjusted population, the variable with which the spending needs of the territories are calculated. Between 2009 and 2021, he estimates that they have distributed 67,000 million less for this distortion between the common regime communities [que no incluye a las haciendas forales de País Vasco y Navarra]. “All have been harmed by these deficiencies. Finding a solution would be the way for everyone to be treated equally.”

See also Debanhi Escobar: a year of impunity in the case that became a rallying cry over femicides in Mexico widespread forgiveness DANI LAMB Antoni Zabalza, in a study entitled the Regional Debt Sanitation Plan, recommended in 2021 a general debt forgiveness that amounted to almost 160,000 million of the 270,000 accumulated by the communities in 2018, so that the weight of the credit backpack would go from 25 % to only 10% of GDP. The former Secretary of State for the Treasury between 1991 and 1993, current professor at the University of Valencia and president of Ercros, argued it as a step to alleviate “the excessive dependence on the income of the communities regarding the economic cycle, when the evolution of their expenses It is fundamentally driven by demographic factors. In other words, in his opinion, the system, anchored to the income of a basket of taxes, did not take into account contractions in GDP such as those that occurred during the great crisis of 2007-2013. This forced the communities to, in addition to cutting their public services, considerably increase their debt to maintain health, education and other sections of the Welfare State. “Doing nothing on this issue leaves communities with a burden that invalidates their existence as autonomous entities,” he sums up.