The international educational expert, researcher and Finnish author, Professor Pasi Sahlberg, confirmed that 60% of the reasons for the discrepancy in students’ test scores in schools are due to “family factors,” such as the educational level of the parents and their profession, and societal social and economic characteristics, stressing that raising children “has become more difficult.” Because of their use of digital media and technologies at home.”

Sahlberg explained, in a lecture he gave at the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, the day before yesterday, that the most effective way to enhance what he described as “digital health” for children is to promote joint responsibility and intelligent cooperation between the family and the school, identifying “three educational practices” to strengthen the partnership between parents. Matters and the School: The first depends on considering parents as partners in the educational process and not “recipients of a service,” especially in countries that consider school education a commodity and parents as consumers in developed education markets. The second focuses on building relationships based on “mutual trust” between the two parties, and the last works To build “digital health” for all.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed a lecture organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, the day before yesterday, entitled “The Family is a Partner in Education,” delivered by the Finnish educational expert, researcher and author, Professor Pasi Sahlberg, in the presence of the Minister of Education. Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Early Education, Chairman of the Federal Early Education Authority, and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, along with a number of educational leaders and senior officials in the field of education.

The lecture, which was moderated by the Director of the Emirates College for Educational Development, Dr. Mai Al-Taie, began with the presentation of a documentary film about the importance of the partnership between home and school to raise the educational and academic achievement of students, contribute to preventing dropouts, and increase attendance and academic, psychological and emotional stability of the student.

Salberg stressed that the school has always been responsible for acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary for success and providing quality education for children and youth, and until recently the school was the main place for obtaining the knowledge necessary for success in the future, and parents had a crucial role in educating and raising their children, including instilling values, And improving behavior, promoting health, and providing them with various skills for daily life, pointing out that a comprehensive change has occurred in this model, and new ideas for education systems have emerged, some of them as a result of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as students today can learn most of the knowledge and skills that were taught exclusively. In schools previously through alternative means, such as digital media and technologies.

Sahlberg said: “Today, informal learning outside traditional school hours has become an integral part of formal education in many countries, and it has become possible for students to obtain certificates that indicate that they have acquired knowledge and skills independently and are recognized by their schools and educational authorities in their countries. Opportunities have also created New self-directed learning leads to a change in the role of parents towards their children’s education. At the same time, with children having the ability to learn at home using digital devices, disparities in educational outcomes may widen between students who have access to advanced technology and those who do not. ».

He added: “Some research conducted in Australia and Canada revealed the difference in parents’ methods in directing their children’s use of media and digital technologies, for reasons related to social and economic conditions, as about a third of parents in Australia allow their children to use smartphones in bed every night, and this percentage rises to Half are in low-income families, and students who face learning difficulties in school often use their digital devices in bed every night,” stressing that children’s well-being, which includes “digital health” and public health, has become a critical aspect of school curricula around the world. .

The global educational expert pointed out that schools cannot be held responsible for children’s health, but there are aspects such as safety, a sense of belonging, and physical well-being that have become important considerations in educational plans, explaining that since parents are the primary educators and responsible for their children’s health and well-being, it has become It is necessary to find a new form of cooperation between school and home.

Sahlberg stated that much research around the world supports the idea of ​​the impact of parental involvement in children’s learning and educational activities in improving educational outcomes for children, families and communities. However, there are different views on what beneficial parental involvement in education is, stressing that when there are close partnerships Among teachers and parents, positive results are becoming clearer, especially with regard to children’s educational and health needs.

He said: “It is necessary for parents and teachers to understand the factors that affect the educational outcomes of students in school. Often, some attribute the low level of student achievement to school factors only, such as curricula and teaching methods, but experimental research over the past five decades has shown that Students’ family backgrounds greatly affect their academic performance, and statistically, family factors, such as parents’ educational level and profession, societal socio-economic characteristics, and students’ relationships with their peers, are responsible for about 60% of the variance in students’ test scores at school.”

He stated that the nature of school education is changing rapidly in a world whose movement has become unpredictable, and therefore it is important, in the context of strengthening partnerships between parents and teachers, to remember that schools alone cannot know what education will look like in the future, and for all children everywhere to receive the best. Education that enables future success, there is a need to build new types of partnerships between family, school and community.

The international educational expert spoke about three educational practices that have proven to be very successful in strengthening the partnership between parents and the school despite the difference in educational systems: The first is to consider parents as partners and not “recipients of a service,” especially in countries that consider school education a commodity, and parents are consumers in developed education markets, pointing out This makes it difficult to establish fruitful and sustainable partnerships within the relationship between parents and school, which necessitates a fundamental shift in parents’ outlook on the educational process.

Salberg said: “The second practice depends on building relationships based on trust, because mutual trust is the basic element of healthy relationships in any society or institution, and a good relationship between school and family is a necessary condition for a fruitful partnership between them.”

He added: “The latest successful practice in strengthening the partnership between parents and schools is building digital health for all through partnerships between teachers and parents, as raising children has become more difficult due to their use of digital media and technologies at home, and recent international studies have shown that families often request… “Support from schools to address this problem. Likewise, teachers hope to receive more support to help children develop productive digital habits at home. Realizing the shared responsibility between family and school, smart cooperation between them is the most effective way to promote children’s digital health.”

International educational expert, Professor Pasi Sahlberg, stated that one of the most important possible solutions for building trust between parents and schools lies in “teacher repetition,” pointing out that this practice is almost costless but is rarely found in schools.

“This practice is based on teaching the entire class by the same teacher during two or more consecutive years in school,” Sahlberg said. “This method has been successful in strengthening trust-based relationships in Finland’s primary and secondary education systems. Moreover, research studies over the years have confirmed Years have shown that the presence of a frequent teacher in every class improves academic achievement and reduces cases of absence (whether justified or unjustified) from school, and cases of disciplinary action against the student.”

