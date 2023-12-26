The president of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Chip Somodevilla (GETTY IMAGES)

The sovereign debt landscape has changed radically in the last three years. From zero to one hundred in a jiffy. After a decade of low interest rates, imposed by central banks to try to reactivate the world economy, especially after the pandemic, inflation skyrocketed and forced an urgent change in monetary policies. Today, 60% of bonds issued by countries already offer a coupon equal to or greater than 3%. Something unthinkable until recently.

The data comes from the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index, which monitors the evolution of 10,000 sovereign debt issues from countries around the world, although US Treasury bonds have a weight of 40%. According to the head of JP Morgan Private Banking in Spain, Luis Artero, “the change has been radical, because such a great evolution has never been seen in such a short time, and that is forcing clients to reconfigure their portfolios.”

In December 2019, only 8% of all the money in sovereign bonds paid more than 3%. These emissions were concentrated in developing economies. In contrast, 76% of state debt had coupons of less than 2%. This movement has led to a massive influx of money into monetary funds.

In the era of negative rates, there were 15 trillion euros of sovereign bonds around the world that offered yields below zero. That is to say, when an investor lent money to a State, he did not receive money for its capital, but he had to pay. Something unthinkable. Something that did not even appear in Economic Theory books had not only happened, but had become the norm.

Just as the dream of reason produces monsters, as Francisco de Goya reflects in his engravings, the long period of zero rates produced bubbles. Very varied: from SPACs, black boxes into which investors put their money without having much idea of ​​what they were going to do with it; to crypto assets, in which he paid millions of euros to have a “real estate” property within a computer code.

Now, the waters are returning to their channel. Javier Díaz, head of sales at BlackRock for Spain and Portugal, believes that in the fixed income market “there are very interesting opportunities for 2024 and we believe that in the sovereign debt of developed countries we can see returns of more than 5%.” The firm also defends investment in bond issues from emerging economies, but made in dollars, so as not to assume currency risk.

The managers of all the firms maintain a very similar analysis. Over the next year, rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the United States Federal Reserve will begin. This more expansive monetary policy will have a direct effect of revaluing the bonds in circulation, which will benefit their owners.

