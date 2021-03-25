Light packaging recycling plant in Huelva, in a file photo. GIAHSA. / Europa Press

The management of waste by Spanish companies has improved in the last decade to become one of the EU countries where more jobs depend on the circular economy, but small and medium businesses (SMEs), responsible for a large part waste, still have room for improvement. 60% of these businesses assure that they use recycled material in their production process, but few reuse polluting products, such as plastics or electronic products. In addition, according to a study by the Chamber of Commerce and Mapfre, published this Thursday, most SMEs (54%) are unaware of the concept circular economy.

Sara Fernández, deputy director of the environment at Mapfre, stressed during the presentation of the report the need to implement the circular economy in companies. Not only because of the environmental urgency, but also because of its economic opportunities: “The key is to stop considering waste as something that has no value, so that it becomes part of the company’s production process.”

There are already many SMEs that reuse materials in their day to day, both in the industrial sector, as in services or agriculture. But by broadening the focus, most businesses acknowledge that they only recycle paper and cardboard (71% do). In contrast, only a minority reuse plastics (25%), metals (14%), electronic waste (10%), glass (5%) and textiles (4.5%) in their activity.

Other actions are also included within the circular economy concept, such as the correct recycling of waste that cannot be reused. Spanish SMEs approve the separation by materials with high marks (94% claim to do so), but only 18% specifically separate organic matter. And only 16% of these companies correctly dispose of single-use plastics. “The recovery and reuse of water is one of the pending subjects, barely 12% do so,” added Raúl Mínguez, Director of Studies at the Chamber of Spain.

Another task to improve is the reduction of resource consumption, which allows companies to reduce their environmental footprint while saving operating costs. Mínguez has recommended at this point to go beyond the most repeated practice by SMEs: the use of LED bulbs, which have 94% of the businesses consulted. “It is the simplest practice to apply, but not the one that represents the greatest savings. The replacement of machinery or the use of solar panels is barely used by a fifth of SMEs and would have a greater capacity to reduce consumption ”, said the expert.

Up to 130,000 new jobs

Although there is room for improvement, Report on Circular Economy and SMEs in Spain it reflects that small businesses have made progress in environmental matters in the last decade compared to neighboring countries. 2% of Spanish jobs are related to the circular economy, compared to 1.7% on average in the European Union. “The trajectory of Spain has been very positive in recent years; we started from just 1.6% in 2008 and we have exceeded the EU average ”, highlighted Mínguez.

Looking ahead to the next few years, the study predicts that Spain could create between 23,000 and 160,000 jobs linked to this activity by 2030, being the fifth country in the Union best positioned to create jobs. In a scenario “without new initiatives” the worst figure in the range would be reached and with the current level of development, 81,000 people would be hired. To reach the maximum figure, it would be necessary to advance in an “accelerated” way in the circular economy, for which it would be essential to invest in training, since only 43% of SMEs train their employees in this area, with a greater deficit the more small is the company.

The study focuses on SMEs due to their enormous participation in the production of waste in Spain. The State Register of Pollutant Emissions and Sources (PRTR), in charge of monitoring industrial waste and economic activities, points out that 66% of this waste comes from small and medium-sized companies. “The circular economy necessarily goes through SMEs, because they are prominent players in emissions and waste,” concluded Mínguez.