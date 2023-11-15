Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Our first national football team is armed with the advantage of starting in the World Cup qualifiers when it faces its guest Nepal, known as the “Gurkhas”, on Thursday evening, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club in Dubai, in the start of the first round matches of the eighth group for the second round of the joint Asian qualifiers, which qualifies for the Cup finals. World Cup 2026 and Asian Cup 2027.

“Al-Abyad” achieved a success rate of 60% in the “kick-off” in the World Cup qualifiers, throughout its participation in the past editions, from its first appearance in the qualifiers for the 1986 World Cup, all the way to the qualifiers for the last edition of the World Cup finals in Qatar 2022.

In detail, our team played 10 matches at the beginning of its participation in the World Cup qualifiers over 10 editions, during which it achieved victory in 6 matches, compared to a draw in two matches, and a loss in the same. The beginning of its appearance in the World Cup qualifiers in the 1986 edition came with a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia, before… To lose his first match in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait 2-3, which ended with his only qualification to the Italy 1990 finals.

“Al-Abyad” achieved the biggest victory in the “kick-off” in the World Cup qualifiers against Sri Lanka 4-0 in the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup in America, and then returned and settled for a goalless draw against Jordan 0-0 in the qualifiers for the 1998 World Cup in France.

Our team suffered its second loss in the “opening round” of the World Cup qualifiers against India, 0-1, as part of the qualifiers for the 2002 South Korea and Japan finals. After that, the “Whites” maintained their record without losing in the next 5 matches in the opening of the World Cup qualifiers against Thailand, 1-0. «2006», Vietnam 1-0 «2010», India 3-0 «2014», East Timor 1-0 «Joint qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia 2018», Malaysia 2-1 «Joint qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022».

“Al-Abyad” faced 9 opponents in the kick-off in the World Cup qualifiers “1986-2022”, before the expected match against its guest, Nepal, today. The list included the teams of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Jordan, India (two matches), Thailand, Vietnam, East Timor, Malaysia. In total, the “White” scored 14 goals in its opening matches, while conceding 5 goals.

Opening matches

Matches: 10

Teams: 9

Win: 6

Tie: 2

Loss: 2

His goals: 14

Objectives: 5