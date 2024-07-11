As quickly as they could, the new immigrants who have arrived in the United States have been joining the labor force. According to estimates by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 60 percent are already employed. These workers are contributing to the growth of the country’s economy and, at the same time, giving arguments to local authorities in cities and states that welcome the newly arrived foreigners and demand that the federal government do more to speed up work permits for immigrants.

He published report The Federal Reserve’s division is based on data from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO)—a technical, nonpartisan body—and figures from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CBO estimates that the foreign-born population has increased by 2.6 million people in 2022, with an estimated increase of 3.3 million annually in 2023 and 2024. These figures are slightly higher than the CPS estimates used to make an average.

Compared with the nation’s population, the new wave of immigrants in recent years has been comprised of men in the prime labor force participation ages. Most of them are under 55, and immigrant men over 30 tend to work or seek work at higher rates than the rest of the population as a whole, the CBO found.

Although not all new immigrants are Latino, the fact that this occupation has been achieved by those who have arrived in the country in recent years is very much in line with the high active participation in the labor market of workers from this community. Among Latinos there are more people employed or actively seeking employment than the national average and they also traditionally have the highest ratio of workers to their total population, as shown by figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This report adds to a series of studies that conclude that immigration has a positive contribution. Specifically, the Dallas economists speak of a significant boost to real GDP (adjusted for inflation) despite political rhetoric against these arrivals, such as that of former President Donald Trump, who maintains that immigrants are ruining the country’s economy.

CBO economists recently noted that it was not only positive for economic growth, but also for deficit reduction, since more will be collected in taxes than will be spent. However, they pointed out that there is greater pressure on local and state finances, which are those that meet the essential housing, health and education needs of the newcomers. Greater labor integration allows relief in this regard, much sought by mayors and governors. To receive a work permit, immigrants must wait from six months to more than a year.

Another aspect of the employment of these immigrants is that the impact on inflation, according to these specialists from the Federal Reserve of Dallas, is small. According to their study, the effect of the moderation or increase in inflation due to population growth depends on several factors and, for example, without an increase in capital investments that accommodate greater employment and more production, wages can be depressed for a time. Normally, these investments arrive with a certain delay. But if in addition the new immigrants are less qualified and are inclined to accept manual jobs, the need to make capital investments decreases, softening the inflationary impacts.

The authors also note that households “are generally reluctant to reduce consumption below a level perceived as essential, and new immigrants are more likely to consume all their income, exacerbating inflationary pressures.” In other words, an equilibrium is created due to these various factors.

Along the same lines, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who this week appeared before the Senate to present his semiannual monetary policy report, said that high immigration rates are not, in aggregate, impacting inflation. In response to a question from Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance, the monetary policymaker said that inflation “is neutral in the long run” and conceded that, in the short term, immigration “could have helped because the labor market became more flexible due to the greater number of workers.”

Economists at the Congressional Budget Office see the arrival of thousands upon thousands of immigrants as a downward pressure on wages and, therefore, the inflationary effect of these earnings. “On average, the immigrants who have arrived have less education than workers in the United States, and they also work longer hours in sectors of the economy that pay lower wages than the average,” they explain. This downward pressure, say the CBO, is stronger for the wages of the country’s less educated workers and even more intense for immigrants themselves, who also tend to have “a weaker bargaining position when dealing with employers.” This is something that changes over time, as the employee gains experience working in the country. According to the calculations of the CBO economists, the process takes an average of eight years.