Rafid Vehicle Solutions announced the registration of 24,400 minor traffic accidents that were reported, as it planned and followed up on the tasks assigned to it, during the period from early September to the end of December 2020, and among those accidents, about 60% are related to not leaving enough distance.

The Director of Accident Management at Rafid Vehicle Solutions, Abdul Rahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, said that based on our mission package, especially issuing and planning minor traffic accidents of all kinds, the minor traffic accidents that were reported during the last four months of last year reached various locations in Sharjah , 24,400 minor traffic accidents.

He pointed out that there are a number of factors and causes that led to such accidents, the most prominent of which are 10% failure to adhere to the route, 60% not leaving enough distance, 10% going back without attention, 10% neglect and lack of interest, and 10% other reasons.

Al Shamsi advised members of the public to adhere to the instructions, guidelines and traffic laws while driving, in order to contribute to preserving their lives and the lives of others, and to achieve traffic flow and improve traffic safety at the state level in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

He added that every vehicle driver must contribute to reducing traffic accidents through his awareness, commitment and focus, and each of us can contribute to avoiding traffic accidents and reducing them. Our mission is to work hard to reduce traffic accidents, and such a big task cannot be translated On the ground and on the roads, except through awareness, commitment and adherence to all instructions in order to preserve the lives and lives of the community members who go to the roads, and thus provide safe roads for all.

He pointed out that in the event of a minor traffic accident, vehicles must be taken off the road and use the Rafid application available on all smart phone platforms or contact the “Contact and Control” center on the toll-free phone 80072343





