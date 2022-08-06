According to PoderData, Bolsonaristas have a lower percentage (52%) who would be “very unhappy” if their son or daughter married a Lula

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2 asked voters who intend to vote for Lula about how they would feel if a son or daughter married a Bolsonaro supporter — and vice versa. The results show that more than half of the Lulas and Bolsonaristas consider that they would be “very unhappy” if he won a son-in-law or daughter-in-law who was an admirer of the opposing candidate.

The percentage is higher among the voters of former President Lula: 60% say they would stay “very unhappy” if a son formalized a union with a Bolsonaro supporter. Another 8% would stay “little unhappy” and, to ¼, “wouldn’t make a difference”. Among Bolsonaristas, the atmosphere is less tense – by a small margin. 52% are those who would stay “very unhappy” if a son had a lulista partner. Another 13% say they would stay “little unhappy”. For 28%, “wouldn’t make a difference”.

To get the results, the PowerDate asked the question to respondents after asking who they will vote for in the 1st round of elections. Only those who chose Lula or Jair Bolsonaro, the 2 leading candidates in the polls, were asked. Each was asked about the marriage of a son or daughter to a supporter of the opposing candidate.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources, and published in an editorial partnership with TV Culture. Data were collected from July 31 to August 2, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was held from July 31 to August 2, 2022. The disclosure is made in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08398/2022.