Khalifa University announced that its research efforts have resulted in the registration of more than 280 patents, 60% of which are new discoveries and technologies related to sustainability. The university has also listed 54 patents in areas including advanced materials, manufacturing, clean and renewable energy, the environment, and hydrocarbon exploration and production, in addition to… Other fields such as robotics, intelligent systems, data science, sensors, water and environment.

The university ranks 28th among Asian universities, and includes 20 research centers in Asia. The ratio of students to faculty members is 8 to 1, while the percentage of female students is 60% of the total students.

The university’s latest innovations demonstrated the development of human-powered wearable technology by researchers. A team resorted to the world of biomimetics and bio-derived materials to develop a friction-powered nanogenerator. Postdoctoral fellow Bishara Fatima, assistant doctor in physics, Charalambos Pitsalidis, and researchers from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to create an environmentally friendly energy harvester. The results of the study were published in the journal NanoEnergy, which is considered one of the best scientific journals in the field of electrical and electronic engineering.

The researchers attributed the thinking about this innovation to “the continued miniaturization of the size of wearable electronic devices concerned with health monitoring,” noting that “nanogenerators embedded in wearable clothing or patches derive mechanical energy from body movements, which allows the continued supply of energy to health monitoring sensors.” , which in turn tracks heart rate, breathing, or other vital indicators.

The second research focused on developing a biometric technology for identification through the ear, as wearing masks increased the difficulty of recognizing faces, and hygiene-related concerns reduced individuals’ desire to touch the sensors using their fingers, as these scenarios demonstrated the need for a stable biometric technology. It is stable and does not require any active interaction from users, which enhances the level of security and reliability in the field of identity verification.

The research team pointed out that “the ear is always characterized by its shape being stable, which makes its measurements more stable and accurate, and it does not require any intervention or interaction from users, which makes the data collection process easier, unlike facial features that constantly change with the change in the person’s face and expressions.” », noting that data about the ear was collected using 2D and 3D imaging techniques, and these images were combined with deep learning techniques to build an integrated system that can detect, analyze and accurately describe the features of the ear. The research team published the results of the project in “Computer and Security” magazine, which is one of the highest-ranking journals specialized in the social sciences.

The third research team succeeded in developing a sustainable device for sensing humidity levels made of environmentally safe and inexpensive fibers, and it can be used in many wearable electronic devices and industrial applications, such as environmental monitoring and defogging in vehicles, in addition to food logistics services. It has been employed in many applications that include non-contact sensing of close distances, detection of humidity in the environment, and screening of human breathing.

The research team published the results of this project in the journal “Sensors and Engineers B-Chemical”, which is an international multidisciplinary scientific journal that is interested in publishing research related to biological and chemical sensors, analytical microsystems, and other specializations.

Khalifa University confirmed that sustainability is part of its culture, as a large number of its programs, research and activities are related to sustainability topics, noting that its plans for sustainability include organizing a climate change exhibition, a hackathon to develop software projects to reduce food waste, stopping the use of plastic bottles on campus, and a campaign. To distribute plants to encourage the adoption of practices that contribute to environmental sustainability, and an initiative to convert waste into clothing. Sustainability includes all aspects of university life, whether research, campus, media, communications, or academic and student activities, in addition to a competition to design the Student Club’s logo for sustainability, and a pledge to adhere to related procedures. climate, a sustainability podcast, and new initiatives organized by the Student Sustainability Club.

