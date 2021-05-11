Six out of ten French police and military officers (60%) are willing to vote for the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the 2022 presidential elections, according to a poll by the Sciences Po Center for Political Research (Cevifop ) carried out by IPSOS and the results of which were published on Tuesday by the newspaper ‘L’Opinion’.

The turn to the right of Emmanuel Macron, embodied in the figure of Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, does not seem to be working, at least among the forces of order. The police and military would not vote en masse for the outgoing president should he run for reelection and go to the second round.

The figures of support from this group to Le Pen are not surprising. 57% of the police and military surveyed assure that they already voted for the far-right candidate in 2017.

In the first round, the ultra candidate would obtain 44% of the votes of the French police and military, Xavier Bertrand (right) would obtain 24% and Macron 20% of support, according to this poll.

The president of the Agrupación Nacional (former National Front) has a positive image among members of the forces of order. 48% of the police and military polled consider that Le Pen “understands the problems of people like us”, compared to 32% who say the same of Macron and 27% of Bertrand.

Le Pen recently supported the disgruntled military who warned in an open letter of the danger of “collapse” of France and even a civil war if politicians do not act. And he asked them to support his candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.

The police officers and police unions have also expressed their discontent and discontent these days, following the murder last week of a police officer by a drug dealer in a routine control and after a jihadist stabbed to death in April an administrative agent of a policestation.

The far-right candidate tries to take political advantage of this discontent among the forces of order and promises that if she is elected president in 2022, she will embody “the return of the authority of the State,” in the face of Macron’s alleged “laxism.”