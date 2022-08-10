





Sixty percent of land in the European Union and the United Kingdom — an area larger than Alaska and Texas combined — is under drought alerts or alerts, according to the European Drought Observatory.

The findings were based on data from a 10-day period near the end of July. The monitor said that 45% of the land is now covered by “alerts”, meaning there is a deficit of moisture in the soil, while 15% are under the most severe level of “alerts”, where vegetation is stressed.

The data coincided with a report published on Monday by EU climate monitoring agency Copernicus, which said much of Europe experienced a drier-than-average month of July, with several local records broken in the west for low rainfall and drought reaching several parts of southwestern and southeastern Europe.

These conditions have facilitated the spread and intensification of wildfires, according to the report, which also comes as parts of Europe face back-to-back brutal heatwaves in what is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record on the continent.

The new data comes as the world grapples with a food crisis that has just eased as Russia lifts its blockade on Ukrainian grain exports. Extreme weather and supply chain problems have worsened the crisis and are likely to persist for some time.

A recent report by the Joint Research Centre, the scientific service of the European Commission, predicts an 8-9% drop in the production of maize, sunflower and soya in the EU due to hot and dry conditions during the summer, well below the five annual average. .

Copernicus senior scientist Freja Vamborg said that “dry conditions from previous months, combined with high temperatures and low precipitation rates observed in many areas during July, could have adverse effects on agricultural production and other industries such as river transport and production of energy”.

Months with little rain

In July, water reservoirs in several parts of Europe were at very low levels, insufficient to sustain demand, according to Copernicus.

The south of England experienced its driest July since records began in 1836, while the month across the UK was the driest July in over 20 years. The UK saw just 46.3mm, or 56%, of its average rainfall for the month after a long period of drier-than-average months, with the exception of February.

In France, July recorded a total rainfall of 9.7 mm, which made it the driest month of July since records began in 1959 and represented an 85% rainfall deficit compared to the 1991-2020 average.

In Italy, meanwhile, the lack of rain since December 2021 has hit parts of the north of the country and the Po River dried up completely in places earlier this summer. In mid-July in Cremona – in the middle of the Po – the water was more than 8 meters below “hydrographic zero”, impacting the production of hydropower, agriculture and transport.

Copernicus said the situation had improved due to rains at the end of the month, which brought a 40 centimeter rise to the river, although hydroelectric production in the region was still affected.

July was also one of the three warmest on record globally, about 0.4 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, and the sixth-hottest month of July in Europe, Copernicus said.

Spain, France and the UK have all experienced at least one day above 40 degrees Celsius in the past month. In the UK, temperatures soared to over 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 19, with the English village of Coningsby recording 40.3 degrees for the first time.

Meanwhile, Spain recorded its hottest July in more than 60 years on Monday.

“July 2022 was extremely hot in Spain, the hottest since at least 1961, with an average temperature of 25.6°C, which is 2.7°C above the normal average,” said the country’s national meteorological agency, AEMET. said in a post on Twitter. July was “0.2ºC higher than July 2015, which until now was the hottest month in July”, he added.







