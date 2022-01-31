No return to the past. Formula 1 goes on its own way, and indeed relaunches. No return to free practice for 90 minutes, but – indeed – a further compression of the action on the track. No dead times: practice will continue with the one-hour format used in 2021, but will take place in the afternoon, provided that the race weekend does not also host a Sprint Qualifying. Formula 1 itself announced it on its website.

The Circus has changed the entire ‘typical’ weekend, namely the canonical one without Sprint Qualifying on Saturday. The weekend will no longer last four days, but only three, to lighten the trips and costs of the teams, since they will stay in the hotel one day less for each race weekend. In 2022, in fact, the appointment with the press will be moved from Thursday to Friday morning and the two free practice sessions will therefore take place in the afternoon, with air and track temperatures likely closer to those that the teams will find on Sunday in the race.