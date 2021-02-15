In Barcelona they are still waiting for that Miralem Pjanic justifies the 60 million euros invested in it on the pitch. In view of not a single goal participation (!) In the meanwhile 24 cross-competition games quite justified. However, the Bosnian himself cannot understand why he is not used much more often by coach Ronald Koeman.
Opposite the Italian Gazzetta dello Sport (via lavanguardia.com) he gave an insight into his current inner workings.
“Of course I want to play a lot more than before,” admits the 30-year-old, who has only played five league games from the start during the season so far. Over the full playing time of 90 minutes, coach Ronald Koeman only let him play once (at 3-0 in Valladolid).
“In all honesty, I don’t understand why I’m in this situation. I know that I can give the team a lot and when the coach let me play, I always played well. I can’t do more than that.”
Well, obviously the teammates are just doing a tick better at the moment. In any case, the players haven’t given their coach many reasons to make great personnel changes in the team in the past few weeks.
Most recently, the Azulgrana celebrated seven league wins in a row. On Saturday they won 5-1 against Deportivo Alavés at their home in Nou Camp.
Pjanic, who came on for Frenkie de Jong, only played eighteen minutes. Too little for his demands. “I’m not satisfied. It can’t be. In my career I’ve never accepted not to play and I’m not doing that now either. But we’ll see. I feel good, I train and wait. I can do more than that Time don’t do that. “
The Italian newspaper coaxed a few warm words from the Bosnian about his former sporting home in Italy’s Serie A. “I always carry Juve in my heart. Whenever I can, I watch their games.”