Authorities have seized 60 kg of saffron at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the capital Delhi. According to the information, this saffron has been seized from 2 Afghan civilians. The value of the recovered saffron is estimated to be Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Officers were already alerted as soon as the smuggling of saffron was reported.Saffron is found after extracting from a flower called Crocus sativus. Saffron is often used in our homes, but we never paid special attention to it. Although it is a bit expensive, but its health benefits protect you from getting sick and also provide protection from many diseases.

One of the most expensive spices

Saffron is one of the world’s most expensive spices. Kashmir is the only saffron producing state in India. About 17 tonnes of saffron are produced here every year. The price of Kashmiri saffron usually ranges between Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand to Rs 3 lakh per kg. Around 300 tonnes of saffron are produced worldwide. Iran is number one in saffron production worldwide. About 90 percent of the saffron produced in the world is produced in Iran.