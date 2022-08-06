The Emirates Digital Government confirmed that the labor law guarantees the protection of women’s rights and their enjoyment of equal employment opportunities with men, pointing out that women working in private sector companies in the country are entitled to a 60-day maternity leave, including 45 days with full pay, and 15 days with half pay.

And it stressed the employer to grant the female worker maternity leave whenever she requested it, starting from the last day of the month immediately preceding the month in which she is expected to give birth, according to an approved medical certificate.

She clarified that after exhausting her maternity leave, a female worker can stop working – without pay – for a period not exceeding 45 consecutive or intermittent days, due to an illness that afflicted her or her child as a result of pregnancy and childbirth. The illness is proven by a medical certificate issued by the competent medical authority, and this period does not fall within the period of service for which the female worker is entitled to the end of service gratuity, or the period of participation in the retirement system in accordance with the legislation in force in this regard.

She indicated that the worker, in the event that she gives birth to a sick child or a “people of determination” (with disabilities), whose health condition requires an escort, according to a medical report issued by the medical authority, has the right to a 30-day leave with full pay, starting after the end of the maternity leave period, and she has the right Extending leave for another 30 days without pay.

Also, after returning from maternity leave, a female worker shall be entitled for a period not exceeding six months from the date of delivery, one or two rest periods to breastfeed her child, provided that the two periods together shall not exceed one hour, and the nursing break shall be paid.

She stressed that the labor law stipulates that employed women receive the same wages as men if they perform the same work, pointing to what the Gender Balance Council recommended incorporating gender balance in institutional policies and programs, and promoting gender balance in leadership positions.

And she added that in 2018, the Council of Ministers approved the draft of the first-of-its-kind legislation for gender equality, and the Cabinet’s adoption of the draft law comes within the framework of strengthening national policies and legislation to ensure the protection of women’s rights and support their role in the national development process in line with the national strategy to empower women. Women for the years 2015-2021, launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

