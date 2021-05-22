Many countries of the world have submitted a request to the World Trade Organization regarding the emerging corona virus epidemic.

Today, Saturday, non-governmental organizations said that more than sixty countries have requested the organization to include the lifting of patents on medical tools needed to combat the Covid-19 epidemic and not be limited to vaccines only. Abandoning Intellectual Property Protection for COVID-19 Vaccines and Other Medical Supplies.

One organization published what it said was a revised text calling for the patent application to be broad and long-term. The World Trade Organization was unable to immediately confirm the authenticity of the document.

However, a Western diplomat, familiar with the patent filing talks, confirmed that it was the original text and had been distributed to all members of the World Trade Organization.

According to the text, the order must include, in addition to vaccines, treatments, diagnostics, medical devices, protective equipment, as well as the materials and components necessary for their production.

The text also stresses that exemptions must last “at least three years” from the date of entry into force of the text, provided that the General Council of the World Trade Organization then determines whether the exemptions should be lifted or extended.

Since October 2020, the World Health Organization has faced calls from India and South Africa to temporarily lift patents related to Corona vaccines.

Supporters of the call say it will boost production in developing countries and address stark disparities in access to vaccines.

The idea has long been met with fierce opposition from the giant pharmaceutical companies and their host countries, but attitudes seem to have changed earlier this month when Washington demanded a global exemption from patenting vaccines, while other opponents expressed their willingness to discuss the issue.