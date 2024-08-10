The State Local Search Commission is offering rewards of 200 thousand pesos for information leading to the location of 302 people who have been missing for decades until this year. If it were to pay all of them, the agency would have to spend 60 million 400 thousand pesos.

The incidence registered on the official portal of the Search Commission highlights that the largest number of reports of absence correspond to the northern part of the state, mainly in Juárez, with 104 current records; followed by the southern region of the state, which includes Parral and mountain municipalities, with 67 current records.

In the central zone, based in the state capital, there are 60 missing persons, while in the western zone, based in Cuauhtémoc, there are 57 cases reported and the northwest zone, in Nuevo Casas Grandes, has 14.

Of the 220 missing persons in Juarez, currently registered with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), only 102 are offering a reward of 200 thousand pesos from the investigating authority, which has a special fund for this function.

There are also 79 men and 23 women among them, according to records that contain information such as full name, date of disappearance, place where they were last seen, personal characteristics and photograph for each case.

In the second region of the state with the most reported disappearances, the southern area based in Parral, of the 67 reward offers for information leading to their location, 60 correspond to male persons and the rest to women.

In the central area, of the cases where money is offered in exchange for information, 49 are men and 11 are women; in the west there are also 49 cases of men and the rest of women; while in the northwest there are 11 men and three women. In the case of the central area, the last reward offered was for the young Fernanda Anahís Molina, who disappeared on the way from Juárez to the municipality of Saucillo, where she was supposedly going to take an entrance exam to the school, since last July 9.

For this case, the Search Commission offered a reward of 200 thousand pesos for her whereabouts, although a few days later the State Prosecutor’s Office was able to locate the 18-year-old woman, who had decided to leave her home of her own free will.

In mid-June, El Diario reported that 1,371 people had been reported missing this year, according to information provided by the FGE through the Social Communications department.

“Of the total, 463 remain unlocated, which represents a percentage of 34 percent with no results in the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office through the Missing Persons Unit. According to the official report, 908 people have been located, both alive and dead,” according to the published information.

In the first ten days of August, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has six active missing persons reports, including that of a baby and his father, who were last seen in the city of Cuauhtémoc.

Among the victims is Ubaldo Madero Chávez, 22, born in Carichí, who was reported missing from the capital on August 3.

According to the investigation, he is 160 centimeters tall, weighs 55 kilograms, has a light brown complexion, average build, straight, black, average hair, brown eyes and a round face.

On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray T-shirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black and orange work boots.

Jesús Omar Palma Amador, 17 years old, is added to the list. He has a light brown complexion, a thin build and black hair.

His absence was recorded in Cuauhtémoc and at that time he was wearing a white shirt with a Los Angeles Dodgers print, black shorts and white and black tennis shoes.

At just twelve years old, José Pablo Merino Mapula is also missing. According to the search form, the last time he was seen was when he left his home in the Cerro de la Cruz neighborhood.

This little boy is 130 centimetres tall, weighs 45 kilograms, has a light brown complexion, is slim, has an oval face and a straight nose.

In the case of Ángel Alejandro García Espino, he has been missing since August 5; his investigation indicates that he weighs 70 kilograms and is 170 centimeters tall.

He was last seen in

They have 104 and 67 reports; the capital is the third city with the most cases

Jiménez and as his distinctive features he has a tattoo on his left forearm in the shape of a heartbeat and the letter “N”.

The missing persons include Prudencio Lagarda Amapa, 16, and his three-month-old daughter Eybi Lagarda Guerra, who were reported missing since Tuesday, August 6, in Cuauhtémoc. It is known that they went out together that day and did not return home.

The state prosecutor’s office has activated the protocols to locate them. Prudencio is 1.70 meters tall, weighs 50 kilos, has a dark brown complexion, thin build, black hair, elongated light brown eyes, an oval face, a regular nose and a medium-sized mouth. He has two tattoos on his hand: one with his name on his knuckles and another that says “Mom.”

Eybi is 40 centimeters tall, weighs 3 kilos, has dark skin, a robust build, black hair, small, elongated brown eyes, a round face, a medium-sized nose and a small mouth.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 911 and/or 089.