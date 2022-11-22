Dubai (Union)

The Disciplinary Committee held its meeting today under the chairmanship of Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, with the participation of Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Hassan Al-Shaibani, Salman Al-Taweel and Badr Khamis, members of the committee, and Shadi Medhat as Rapporteur.

The committee reviewed the referral request duly received from the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee, and related to the report submitted by the administrative staff of the first national team, which included the departure of Al-Wehda goalkeeper Mohammed Hassan Al-Shamsi and Al-Wehda player Abdullah Hamad from the national team camp in Abu Dhabi from Without prior permission, the committee decided to transfer the complaint to the players to respond no later than next Monday.

The Disciplinary Committee considered the complaint filed against Ittihad Kalba Club related to its violation of the player registration regulations, and approved the request for a deadline submitted by the club, and to respond no later than next Monday.

And the result of the match that brought together the Liwa and La Liga teams in the second division was approved, with the Liwa team losing the match with a score of (7-0) due to the decrease in the number of its players from seven players in the match, and the club itself was fined an amount of five hundred dirhams, for not entering the team’s match kits into the system. Football mail.

And it decided to direct a penalty to draw attention to Maliha Club for violating the competition regulations in its match against Al Ain Club in the U-17 Junior League competition, while Al-Ahly Youth Club fined an amount of one thousand five hundred dirhams, due to its players obtaining six yellow cards in its match against Al-Nasr team in the Cubs League competition. under 15 years old (a).