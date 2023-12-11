A 6-year-old Latina girl, identified as Alejandra, was abandoned in the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center Hospital in Dallas last Sunday. Although thanks to the mobilization of the community the family was found, Those responsible for abandonment may face serious legal consequences, according to Texas law..

The little girl was unable to provide information about her family, prompting the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to ask the public for help Wednesday to solve the mystery. Thanks to the collaboration of the community and the rapid dissemination of information, the DFPS identified Alejandra and contacted her family.

While options for her care are explored, the minor will remain in the custody of DFPS. The first court hearing in his case is scheduled for December 14. Texas state law is clear regarding child abandonment. Those who abandon a child with no intention of returning could face a third-degree felony, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to US$10,000.

The 6-year-old girl was in the emergency area at Baylor Scott University Hospital in Dallas. Photo: Baylor Scott University Medical Center

In the photo posted by the DFPS on social media, Alejandra appeared smiling, dressed in a pink jacket and her hair tied in a ponytail.. This portrait moved the community, generating a massive response in the search for her family.

The Dallas-Fort Worth community, coming together in solidarity, played a crucial role in finding Alejandra's family. Although the case is under investigation, this case shows the importance of quick action in emergency situations to protect the most vulnerable.