Last Monday, July 10, in Mexico, specifically at the General Hospital of Zone Number 18 of Playa del Carmen, in Quintana Roo, a tragic event occurred: a six-year-old girl died after being crushed by an elevator.

According to the pronouncement of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, they regretted the death of the minor. The girl was admitted to the medical center on Sunday, July 9, with a diagnosis of dengue and had a positive evolution.

The hospital notified the competent authorities, with which it collaborates with the investigation so that the corresponding sanctions are carried out.

Around 10:30 p.m., when she was being transferred to the hospitalization area in an elevator, it presented a mechanical failure and the minor suffered pressure that caused her death.

(You can read: The shocking numbers of hunger in the world: 735 million people suffer from it).

Local media indicated that the stretcher did not fully enter the elevator, but it began to rise, catching the minor. Efforts by hospital staff to free her were unsuccessful.

Similarly, Dr. Enrique Leobardo Ureña Bogarín, head of the Administrative Operation Body (OOAD), indicated that That same day, in the afternoon, the elevator failure had been reported to the company in charge of maintenance. – Sitravem Vertical Transportation in Mexico SA de CV- and the technician showed up around 4 in the afternoon.

About an hour later, Ureña indicated that the company’s technicians left, without leaving any type of signage indicating that the elevator could not be used.

“The hospital notified the competent authorities, with which it collaborates with the investigation so that the corresponding sanctions are carried out,” said the headline. “The IMSS will continue to carry out an exhaustive investigation and will fully collaborate with the responsible state authorities to determine all responsibility.”, he added.

(We recommend: More than 40,000 children crossed the Darien jungle towards the United States: Panamanian report).

Regarding the events that occurred on Monday, July 10, at the General Hospital of Zone No. 18 of Playa del Carmen, in Quintana Roo, the Mexican Social Security Institute reports the following: pic.twitter.com/MKg7GvJoN0 — IMSS (@Your_IMSS) July 11, 2023

there is a man arrested

After the fact, the minor’s parents filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor’s office against those responsible for the girl’s death.

On the other hand, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo announced that it opened an investigation folder after the death. In addition, there is a man in custody, identified as Víctor, while they determine the causes of the event that took the life of the minor.

It would be the orderly who was transporting the girl, who in videos shared on networks recounts that he was also trapped in the elevator: “I was also locked in and came out through a hole and I still tried to rescue the baby, because we are parents.”said the man, who appears in a recovery room. “We know who is responsible,” he asserted.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Yamil Bukele: The Colombian brother of President Bukele

-At least four people die and 20 are injured in a bus and microbus crash in Lima

-Horror in Brazil: video caught a pedophile with his victim