He was only 6 years old and died of a respiratory crisis: Francesco Pascetta was positive for Covid-19

The tragedy comes from Conche di Codevigo, in Veneto. Francesco Pascetta, a 6-year-old boy, died following a respiratory crisis. He was positive for Covid-19.

Stefano, her dad, explained what happened. The family is waiting for theautopsybut they are all convinced that he died from the virus.

The whole family was positive, in fact mom and dad couldn’t accompany their 6-year-old in hospital after severe respiratory crisis.

It all started at night, when the two parents realized that little Francesco Pascetta was unconscious. They immediately raised the alarm to 118 and shortly afterwards the health workers of the Piove di Sacco hospital.

The minor was immediately transported to red code, at the emergency room. Unfortunately it has reached the health facility by now lifeless, around 5:50 in the morning. Health workers did everything possible to save and resuscitate him, but for the 6-year-old boy there was none nothing to do.

We are awaiting the autopsy, but I already know that he died from Covid. Our Francesco did not make it, we are destroyed, sorry stay there but now we have to think about our 9 month old baby.

These are the words of dad Francesco Pascetta. He is awaiting the results of the autopsy on his son’s lifeless body, but is already convinced that he died from the virus. The whole family was positive and after the respiratory crisis, mom and dad couldn’t even accompany him to the hospital hold his hand until his last breath.

We will now have to wait for the relation of the medical examiner to find out if the 6-year-old boy really died from Covid-19 or if something else happened that night.

In these hours many are showing affection and closeness to the family. Numerous messages appeared on the web to greet the 6-year-old boy one last time.

News being updated.