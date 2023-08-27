Child walks away from his parents on the beach: found dead in the water

Tragedy in Sottomarina di Chioggia, in the province of Venice, where a 6-year-old boy, who had strayed from his parents on the beach, was found dead shortly after in the water.

The story took place near the Astoria beach establishment: the little boy, born in Spain and the son of a couple originally from Ghana, was lost from sight of his parents, who searched for him for about an hour.

Then, the tragedy: the child’s body was found in the sea, not far from the shore. “I have received news that a child of a few years has drowned in our sea of ​​Sottomarina” declared the mayor of Chioggia, Mauro Armelao.

“A huge tragedy that unfortunately stains a splendid summer. On behalf of the city of Chioggia and from me, my deepest condolences go to the family and we gather around them in this difficult moment to accept. I believe that in this moment there is only silence as an act of love towards this little creature. A thank you must also always be given to our young lifeguards who this year and beyond have always distinguished themselves and worked hard to save human lives. Thanks also to the 118 personnel who also arrived by helicopter”.