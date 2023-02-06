He had given his son permission to play on his smartphone before going to sleep, but the 6-year-old boy accidentally ordered $1,000 worth of food on a well-known US delivery app, Grubhub. Keith Stonehouse had the equivalent of a buffet delivered to his home on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.

Due to the rashness of his son Mason, a series of couriers started knocking on his house bringing food in quantity: prawns, salads, sandwiches, fries, pizzas, Indian and African food.

The man shared various shots on social media as the deliveries arrived, immortalizing a moment as hilarious as it was “salty” from an economic point of view.

“While all that food was being delivered – he wrote – I realized what had happened and I went to talk to Mason about what he had done and this is the only part that makes me laugh. I was trying to explain to him that it wasn’t okay what he did, but he raises his hand and stops me and says ‘Dad, have the pepperoni pizzas arrived yet?’ I had to walk out of the room. I didn’t know whether to get angry or laugh.”

The bank even sent him a fraud alert, rejecting a $400 pizza order.

The delivery app did not reimburse the purchase, but in turn offered a thousand-dollar gift certificate to the young Mason and asked him if he wanted to be part of a brand promotional campaign.