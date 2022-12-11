Thanks to the intervention of a man, a 6-year-old boy was saved from the clutches of his grandmother and her partner, both arrested

The story that went around the world comes from Dallas. A 6 year old he was found locked up in a shed in the back of a house. His hands were tied behind his back.

He was found, after 4 hours, by a man who lived in his backyard. After the alarm to the police, the agents have arrested the grandmother and her partner.

His savior, with tears in his eyes, wanted to tell of the dramatic moments in which he discovered the 6-year-old boy, alone, scared and hungry. He was locked up like a prisoner in that shed.

Juan Vaquerothis is the man’s name, lived in a motorhomes for rent in the back of the woman’s house, Esmeralda Lira (53 years old) and his partner Jose Balderas (64 years old).

One day, suddenly, he heard a faint moan. The two acted as if everything was normal. So, in the evening, suspicious, Juan approached the shed and tried to say something, to see if anyone was there. He was shocked when he heard the desperate child’s voice. She had known him, had often asked him for food and he had given it to her.

The story of the man who saved the 6-year-old boy

He immediately came in and reassured him “He told me his grandmother locked him up at 6pm. It was 10pm. She told me he was hungry, so I went and got him some jelly. But he couldn’t eat it, his hands were tied behind his back. At that moment I understood the seriousness of the situation and I alerted the emergency services”.

When officers arrived at the scene, they have rang at the door. The grandmother’s companion was inside the house with two other children. Then, they found the six-year-old boy in the shed.

They asked the family for an explanation and the two justified themselves by explaining that it is they had punished Why he had stolen food.

Esmeralda Lira and Jose Balderas have been arrested and will now have to answer for theallegation of child abuse.

Juan now no longer has a place to live, but he doesn’t care because he knows he has saved a child’s life. If she hadn’t spoken, she probably would have ended up differently.