Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients Association participates in the sixth Gulf Cancer Awareness Campaign, launched by the Federal Ministry of Health and Community Protection in cooperation with the Gulf Committee for Cancer Awareness in the first week of February every year, through a series of events and initiatives aimed at spreading and promoting cancer awareness And the importance of disclosing it.

The association’s participation in this year’s campaign extends over the month of February, as it organized two virtual awareness workshops in cooperation with the University of Sharjah. The first on February 4 focused on colon cancer in the United Arab Emirates, methods of prevention and early detection, and the second on the seventh of February dealt with cancer of the gallbladder and bile duct Meanwhile, the association’s activities program includes spreading awareness messages through social media with two messages every day.

On February 11th, the association organized a global color initiative in cooperation with Tawam Hospital, on the social networking site “Instagram”. The initiative included a set of activities that provide moral support to people with cancer, bring joy and pleasure to their hearts and spread hope in them.

The association’s activities program includes organizing the “Global Color” and “Fun Cart” initiatives on February 15th, in cooperation with the Health Education Department and in conjunction with the International Child Cancer Day, on social media and the visual communication platform “Zoom” at 5 pm. A fun cart initiative to draw a smile on the faces of young cancer patients who struggle with disease, and through this event, the Association highlights the talents of children with the disease to select and honor the best talents in cooperation with various hospitals in the country.

On February 21, through the “Global Color” initiative, the association will present a virtual training workshop on life skills, on social media and the Zoom platform at five in the evening.

Amal Al Mazmi, Director of Institutional Excellence for Friends of Cancer Patients, said: “The association’s participation in the sixth Gulf Cancer Awareness Campaign stems from its keenness to participate in various local, regional and international activities and programs aimed at combating cancer, and its role in enhancing the spirit of cooperation in society.

She explained that the Friends of Cancer Patients Association is one of the most prominent active members of the Gulf Union for Cancer Control, noting that the association seeks through this campaign to promote health awareness of cancer and contribute to raising the spirits of people with cancer and helping them overcome their ordeal by organizing a series of programs that spread hope. In them to provide them with optimism and positive energy.