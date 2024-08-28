Ciudad Juarez.- One of the two women murdered this past weekend in the Jardines de Roma neighborhood was identified as Susana Lizbeth RR, 30 years old. This month, six women have been killed, according to a report yesterday by the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone (FDZN).

Three of these crimes are classified as femicides and the rest were related to organized crime by the investigating authorities.

The double murder occurred in a house located on the streets of Jardín Inglés and Parque Sempione, in the aforementioned subdivision, where personnel from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM) North Zone went.

The initial report indicates that residents of the area reported hearing screams and then silence. Neighbors informed the agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), who presumed that the aggressor was the husband of one of the women who were killed and provided them with a physical description of the man.

At the time of this edition’s closing, no corporation had reported the capture of the individual.

A Municipal Police commander unofficially reported that they went to the property to deal with a fight with an injured person, but upon arriving at the scene they found the lifeless bodies of two women, who had multiple stab wounds.

A man from Guatemala who had blood on his clothes was detained by police who suspected he was involved in the murder of both victims, but his arrest was not officially reported.

He is shot in the head

The violent death of another woman was reported on Monday morning. The victim has not yet been officially recognized by her loved ones, the FDZN reported.

In this case, the attackers used a firearm and it is presumed that the victim was illegally deprived of his liberty at a different location from where the body was found.

The first responders from the SSPM went to a vacant lot, located on Islas Marías and Privada Puerto Rico streets, in the Plutarco Elías Calles neighborhood located in the northwest of the city, where they found the body of a young woman, who had gunshot wounds to the head.

The woman was taken to the location in a vehicle and then forced to get out and shot in the face at close range.

The municipal police notified the FEM staff of the discovery, so the specialized experts attended, who after collecting the evidence ordered the transfer of the body to the Forensic Medical Service to perform the legal autopsy and determine the cause of death.

On August 15, a woman identified as Jessica MG, 32, was murdered and her companion, another woman of the same age, was shot. Both were victims of an armed attack outside the Las Torres Shopping Center, when the occupants of a white Ram pickup truck shot at the women who were driving a black Kia.

The driver managed to arrive and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but one of them died on the way.

On the 10th, the body of a woman wrapped in a blanket was found at the intersection of Ramón Rayón and Bronce streets in the Centro area.

The discovery was made by a neighbor who went out to sweep her sidewalk and found the body wrapped in a blanket.

That same day, in the afternoon, at the intersection of Humberto Escobar Rodríguez and Solidaridad streets, between the cemetery on one side, the body of a woman was found with a wire around her neck. This crime was classified as femicide by the investigating authorities.