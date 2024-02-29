The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and the Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Omar Sultan Al Olama, honored the winners of the UAE Innovates 2024 Award, at the conclusion of the activities of an exceptional session of the UAE Innovation Month, “Emirates Innovates 2024,” which was organized and supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Innovation Center, under the slogan “Impactful Innovations”, witnessed the organization of hundreds of events in all the emirates of the country, from February 1 to 29.

The closing ceremony witnessed the honoring of the “Emirates Innovates 2024” coordinators in the executive councils of the Emirates, in the presence of a number of officials in federal and local government agencies.

The Emirates Innovates Award 2024, which was launched in 2021, represents a purposeful initiative to celebrate innovative individuals and institutions, and embodies the visions of the UAE’s leadership and the government’s directions to support innovative ideas and their application in the government sector, in a way that enhances efforts to bring the country to the ranks of the most innovative countries in the world. The award celebrated For the fourth year in a row, innovative individuals and institutions were recognized as an embodiment of the UAE government’s efforts to support innovative ideas and apply them in the government sector. It covered six categories, including: Best Innovation in Using Resources, Best Innovation in Achieving Digital Leadership, Best Innovation in Facilitating Government Procedures, and Best Radical Innovation. And the best innovation in achieving sustainability, in addition to the special category, which this year is the best innovation in societal impact.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Hoda Al Hashemi, confirmed that the primary goal of the Emirates Innovates Award is to celebrate government efforts in the field of innovation, and the level of progress in applying innovative practices and methodologies, noting that the award, since its launch in 2021, has served as a catalyst for government agencies and employees in the country. UAE at the federal and local levels, to promote innovative practices and think outside the box in designing unconventional solutions to the challenges of government work. Al Hashemi said that this year’s edition of Emirates Innovates focused on the societal impact of innovation, as part of our efforts to translate the visions of the wise leadership on the importance of promoting innovation and its vital role in bringing about change and positive impact on society, and improving the quality of life of all groups, noting that the award adopted this trend by adding a new category that celebrates the best. Innovation in societal impact.

“Abu Dhabi Housing”

The “Abu Dhabi Housing” application won from the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in the Best Innovation in Social Impact category, which focuses on the role of innovation in enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency and impact of community and humanitarian services. The application represents an interactive digital platform that provides all government housing services in the emirate.

Dubai Courts

The Disclosure platform, developed by Dubai Courts, won in the category of best innovation in achieving digital leadership. The platform is a system that enables the enforcement court and the enforcement applicant to view the funds and properties of the person against whom the execution was executed registered with all governmental, semi-governmental and private agencies, such as vehicles, distinctive numbers, stocks and bonds. And commercial licenses, and then the reservation and sale procedures are followed through the system without the customer’s constant need to submit requests.

Electronic notary

In the category of best innovation in facilitating procedures, the electronic notary system – digital agencies, from the Ministry of Justice, won. It is an integrated system that aims to facilitate and simplify the processes of submitting legal agencies and powers of attorney online, without the need to visit government service centers or traditional legal offices.

Maliha Farm

The innovation of using modern technology on the wheat farm in Maliha, from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, won the category of best innovation in achieving sustainability. The project is based on harnessing technology in managing agricultural crops on the wheat farm and reducing consumption of agricultural inputs in terms of reducing human effort and operational costs, and achieving a positive impact. On society by providing a commodity with high nutritional value.

“ready”

The “Jahiz” platform to enhance the readiness of federal government talents for the future, from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, won the category of best innovation in the use of resources. The initiative includes the largest digital platform that offers various direct and interactive courses and master classes, in cooperation with national and international partners, to prepare government talents for the future. And enhance their contribution to the process of developing government work and consolidating the global competitiveness of the UAE.

“Proficiency”

In the Best Radical Innovation category, the “Ejada… Value-Based Healthcare” initiative won from the Dubai Health Authority. “Ejada” is a radical transformation, as it moves from volume-based health care to value-based health care, and it is the first initiative. It is one of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, which establishes a comprehensive framework based on big data to monitor and evaluate health services, and encourage collective cooperation between service providers, as the program provided incentives to health care providers when the condition of patients improves.