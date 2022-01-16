The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the possibility of using 6 alternative ways to reach the Infinity Bridge, which opened to the public today, at a time when the Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai was closed for a period of two months, coinciding with the opening of the bridge with the aim of completing the work of linking the Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel, while traffic in Al Shindagha Tunnel will remain available for road users heading from Bur Dubai to Deira during the mentioned period.

The alternative routes available for traffic coming from several directions, which were determined by the authority according to a plan to ensure smooth traffic towards Deira Corniche Street and the entrance to the Infinity Bridge, which has a capacity of 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, include the following options:

• Using the new flyover on Deira Corniche Road for people coming from the Palm Deira Islands and heading to Bur Dubai and Jumeirah

Turn left through the intersection on Al Khaleej Street towards the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on the Corniche Road for those coming from Abu Bakr Al Siddik Street.

• Continuing on Al Khaleej Street passing through Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Intersection towards the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah by passing through the new flyover on the Corniche Road for those coming from Mamzar.

Continue in the direction of the Infinity Bridge across the Corniche Street using the new flyover, then towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah for those coming from the intersection of Omar Bin Al Khattab Street

Traffic from Al Musalla Intersection to Omar Bin Al Khattab Intersection, then turn left towards the Infinity Bridge, or continue straight on Al Musalla Street and then onto the Corniche Street towards the Infinity Bridge from the JN13 surface intersection.

• Utilization Traffic coming from the Deira Islands Metro Station and Bus Station, the surface road under the new flyover on the Corniche Road, to the Corniche Street and the Infinity Bridge.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

