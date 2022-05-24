The Ministry of Health and Community Protection stated that there are 6 ways to prevent monkeys from stinging, stressing that the majority of cases recover spontaneously, and that symptoms usually disappear within two to four weeks.

The Ministry explained that the 6 prevention methods are to avoid unprotected sex, as international reports on recorded cases indicated that transmission was linked to sexual practices and networks, as well as avoiding contact and sharing of personal items such as towels and bed covers, and wearing gloves and protective equipment when caring for patients.

She added, “Prevention methods also include washing hands regularly, cooking all animal products before eating them, and wearing gloves and appropriate protective clothing when approaching sick animals.”

The ministry stated that there is an antiviral drug that is used in a small range according to the severity of the case, and with regard to the vaccine against the disease, it is used after exposure to infection, to prevent the transmission and spread of the disease, and it is the third generation of the smallpox vaccine, which is not widely available.



