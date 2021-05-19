The Dubai Health Authority has identified 6 main ways to improve memory that everyone should follow to have a strong memory.

According to the authority, the six methods include the need to eat a small amount of added sugar, maintain a healthy weight, ensure adequate sleep, play games that stimulate memory, set aside time for meditation, in addition to taking fish oil supplements, if advised by the doctor.





